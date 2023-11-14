Today, she has been scrolling through tributes for her partner of four years, sharing her grief with the families of the four men who won’t be coming home.

David Gasologa, Aperaamo Tapelu, Alesana Anitelea and Darrick Amouta Peleti died near Mansfield on Sunday. Facebook

“He had so much planned out for us when he gets back, but it’s now all impossible,” she said. “I know that no amount of tears or words could bring him back.”

Gasologa, 27, Aperaamo Tapelu, 25, Alesana Anitelea, 34, and Darrick Amouta Peleti, 28, were killed when the car they were travelling in. The four friends had been picking fruit on a farm near the town for just a few months and planned to head home to their loved ones in April.

Dincklage said she hadn’t accepted her “selfless” partner was not returning to Samoa to start their life together.

Metai Tapelu Iosefa said her family was in shock. Supplied

“I’ve waited for his return but never knew I would be waiting for something like this,” she said. “But I know he is always with me.”

Metai Tapelu Iosefa said her parents had been in shock since learning their son was one of the three men who died alongside Gasologa on Sunday.

Aperaamo Tapelu had travelled to Australia from Letoga, a village on the central north coast of Upolu island, leaving behind three elder brothers and two sisters. He had been granted a temporary work visa for a second time four months ago.

Iosefa said her brother was kind, talented and humble. He had always helped her take care of her children.

“He’s like a father to my kids,” she said. “My parents are speechless. We missed him so much.”

Vaelei Voc Dincklage has paid tribute to her partner David Gasologa. Supplied

Police said the four housemates had visited friends at Macs Cove on Lake Eildon at the weekend. On the way home, the driver was believed to have lost control around a curve and hit a tree, and the car then burst into flames. The investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing on Tuesday.

The incident has left Darren Amotai Peleti, 28, without his twin brother. Their aunt, Kathleen Faamatuainu Uitime, said her family were doing what they could to stay strong for Peleti’s mother.

“Our family is devastated,” she said. “We are trying to stay strong for her and her kids as she goes through this.”

The company the four men worked for said it would work with police and the Samoan consulate to provide whatever assistance it could.

“Our main focus now is providing support to our employees, families and friends who may be impacted by this tragedy,” Flavorite said in a statement.

“We have had a [grief] councillor at our Mansfield site, and we will continue to support the investigation as required in the coming days and weeks.”

The four deaths, which occurred hours before two people police believe were from Bangladesh were killed in a separate incident near Bendigo, took Victoria’s road toll for the year so far to a 15-year-high.

Police said an emergency meeting including officials from the Transport Department, Victoria Police, the Transport Accident Commission, the Department of Justice and Community Safety, and the Health Department would be held this week in response.

Vaelei Von Dincklage said she knew the next weeks and months would mean having to let go of her partner.

“I’m still denying the fact that he is never coming back,” she said.

“It’s definitely not an easy road and journey right now.”

