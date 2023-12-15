Trevor Grant: It is possible to save money on your mortgage, even in this rate environment

There are a range of strategies worth investigating that could save you money

It is unclear what the new year will hold for mortgage holders when it comes to interest rates. The expectation is that the European Central Bank (ECB) will commence a round of interest rate reductions at some stage between the end of March 2024 and June 2024.

When the reductions do start, they are likely to be in segments of 0.25 percentage points and over a period of time.

Even if the ECB starts to …