Travis Barker Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does He Make?

Travis Barker’s net worth in 2024 has garnered significant attention, especially following his numerous musical projects. Fans are eager to understand the extent of the drummer’s earnings and the various revenue streams that have contributed to his financial success.

Here is all the information on Travis Barker’s current net worth.

What is Travis Barker’s net worth in 2024?

Travis Barker has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2024.

Travis Barker earned fame and fortune as the drummer for Blink-182, known for their highly successful album “Enema of the State,” which sold over 15 million copies. Besides his music career, Barker has diversified his talents by starring in MTV’s reality series “Meet the Barkers,” writing a memoir, and launching both a fashion line and a record label. In 2016, Rolling Stone magazine honored him as one of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.” Recently, Barker has garnered attention for his high-profile relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he married in 2022 and with whom he welcomed a son in November 2023.

Travis Barker’s earnings explained — how does he make money?

Travis Barker rose to prominence through his stellar career as a drummer for the band Blink-182. Beyond his achievements in the music industry, Barker has diversified his interests. He has founded a fashion company and a record label.

Musician

Travis Barker became a member of Blink-182 in 1998. Within about a year, he contributed to Blink-182’s successful album “Enema of the State.” Barker continued to collaborate with Blink-182 on subsequent hit albums. Apart from his work with Blink-182, Barker has collaborated with various artists and bands, including Avril Lavigne, James Arthur, Machine Gun Kelly, and others.

Acting Career

Travis Barker first ventured into films with a notable role in the comedy blockbuster American Pie. Beyond the big screen, he has made appearances in various television series, including The Simpsons (voice) and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Barker gained widespread recognition through his role in the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers, which followed his life alongside then-wife Shanna Moakler and their children.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

In 1999, Barker ventured into fashion with his clothing line, Famous Stars & Straps, initially catering to men’s apparel. Later, he expanded to include women’s fashion. He later expanded his entrepreneurial ventures with the creation of LaSalle Records in 2004. Alongside this venture, he established his own online store.

In 2015, the drummer released his memoir, “Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.” Recently, in February 2021, Barker entered the wellness industry with Barker Wellness, offering a range of products infused with cannabinoids.