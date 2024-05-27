Travel Expert Emily Kaufman told us how to save money this summer – KTLA

Residents remain on edge as groups of teenagers riding e-bikes continue terrorizing South Bay communities. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to reports of unruly teenagers on bikes riding recklessly on streets.

The teens typically ride together in large groups along the Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach strands near the piers. Some bystanders said they’ve been assaulted or harassed by the bikers as they ride recklessly around town.

KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff reports on May 25, 2024.

Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/residents-on-edge-as-teens-on-e-bikes-terrorize-the-south-bay/