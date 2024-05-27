May 27, 2024
Travel Expert Emily Kaufman told us how to save money this summer – KTLA


Residents remain on edge as groups of teenagers riding e-bikes continue terrorizing South Bay communities. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to reports of unruly teenagers on bikes riding recklessly on streets. 

The teens typically ride together in large groups along the Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach strands near the piers. Some bystanders said they’ve been assaulted or harassed by the bikers as they ride recklessly around town.

KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff reports on May 25, 2024.

Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/residents-on-edge-as-teens-on-e-bikes-terrorize-the-south-bay/



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Unadvised Australians ‘oblivious’ to advice benefits: CFS

Investor or investment management: Which do clients value most?

May 27, 2024
2.1 Lakh Crore Bonanza for the government

2.1 Lakh Crore Bonanza for the government

May 27, 2024

You may have missed

Unadvised Australians ‘oblivious’ to advice benefits: CFS

Investor or investment management: Which do clients value most?

May 27, 2024
Travel Expert Emily Kaufman told us how to save money this summer – KTLA

Travel Expert Emily Kaufman told us how to save money this summer – KTLA

May 27, 2024
2.1 Lakh Crore Bonanza for the government

2.1 Lakh Crore Bonanza for the government

May 27, 2024
image

Advice industry sees 1 ban each month in FY24

May 27, 2024
Alexandra and Zach Cain from Melbourne have revealed how they save money using loyalty programs and other budgeting strategies like cooking in bulk

We earn a combined $190,000 a year but we were still struggling to pay the bills: This is our VERY simple secret that now saves us thousands of dollars on groceries

May 27, 2024
How Much Money Did Drake Make with Kolkata Knight Riders Bet in IPL 2024 Final?

How Much Money Did Drake Make with Kolkata Knight Riders Bet in IPL 2024 Final?

May 26, 2024