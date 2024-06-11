Top Stocks to Make Money: Edelweiss predicts 34% upside for this stock; Elara initiates coverage on Hindustan Construction ,Stocks News, Business News

June 11, 2024


Top Stocks to Make Money: Indian shares started on a subdued note on Tuesday (June 11) as markets took a breather in the previous session following a rally. Investors are awaiting key U.S. inflation readings and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. However, BSE Sensex was up by 0.24 per cent, or 185.09, 76,675.17. NSE, on the other hand, was up by 0.27 per cent, or 63.00 points, at 23,322.20 points. Brokerage such as Edelweiss, ICICI Direct, Axis Direct, ICICI Securities, Elara, UBS, Antique, Jefferies, JM Financial have given calls on Royal Orchid Hotels, KEC International, Birla Corporation, Zensar Technologies, Suzlon Energy, DOMS Industries, Hindustan Construction, GAIL, ONGC, L&T Finance, and CEAT  

