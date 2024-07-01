Top SBI SIP Mutual Funds: No. 1 fund has nearly tripled investment value in 5 years ,Personal Finance News, Business News

Top SBI SIP Mutual Funds: Investors who don’t want direct equity exposure but want its indirect benefits invest in mutual funds. Mutual fund houses invest money in a number of stocks so that if a few firms fare poorly, it can be compensated by other companies performing well in the same portfolio. The fund manager who runs the mutual fund may replace the loser stocks with gainers ones. Since mutual funds provide diversity, investors feel more at ease investing in them than putting all their money in just one stock.

SBI Mutual Fund is India’s largest Asset Management Company (AMC) in terms of market capitalisation.

It runs a number of mutual fund schemes, many of which have been performing well in terms of annualised SIP returns (XIRR).

Here’s a list of the top 5 SBI SIP mutual funds and what Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 monthly SIPs in each fund have grown to in the five-year period.

SBI PSU Mutual Fund

The fund has topped the category with 41.50 per cent annual SIP returns in the five-year period.

The fund has assets under management (AUM) of Rs 3,071 crore, while its net asset value (NAV) is Rs 35.72.

Started in January 2013, the fund has given 13.36 per cent return since its inception.

Benchmarked against BSE PSU TRI, the PSU fund has an expense ratio of 0.82 per cent.

The fund has a minimum SIP investment of Rs 500, while the minimum lump sum investment in the fund is Rs 5,000.

The fund has 89.91 per cent of its investments in equities with 44.15 per cent of them in large caps.

State Bank of India, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTCP Ltd, and Coal India are the main stocks in the portfolio.

A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP in the fund in the five years, or a total of Rs 6 lakh investment, has turned into Rs 16.37 lakh in the five-year period.

A Rs 20,000 monthly SIP in the fund in the five-year period, or a Rs 12 lakh investment, meanwhile, has grown to Rs 32.74 in the five years.

SBI Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth

The sectoral fund has given 37.88 per cent annual SIP returns in the five years.

The fund has an NAV of Rs 56.45, while its AUM is worth Rs 3,088 crore.

Benchmarked against NIFTY Infrastructure TRI, the fund has had 17.71 per cent annual returns since its inception in January 2013.

The fund has an expense ratio of 1.34 per cent, while the minimum SIP and lump sum returns in the fund are Rs 500 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

The fund has 90.20 per cent investments in equities with 37.59 per cent of them in large caps.

In a portfolio of 43 stocks, the fund has Reliance Industries Limited, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Corborundom Universal Ltd, as its main stocks.

A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP return in the fund has turned into Rs 15.07 lakh in the five-year period.

A Rs 20,000 monthly SIP in the same fund has given a total of Rs 30.13 lakh in the same period.

SBI Contra Direct Plan-Growth

The fund that follows the contra strategy has given 36.65 per cent annual returns.

The fund has an AUM of Rs 30,520 crore, while its NAV is Rs 407.74.

The fund has given an 18.21 per cent annual return since its inception in January 2013.

With an expense ratio of 0.63 per cent, the fund has a minimum SIP investment of Rs 500, while the minimum lump sum investment is Rs 5,000.

Benchmarked against BSE 500 TRI, 90.47 per cent of its investments are in equities with 43.62 per cent in large caps.

In a large portfolio of 94 stocks, the fund has Nifty Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and GAIL (India) Ltd as its main stocks.

A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP in the fund has given Rs 14.64 lakh in the five-year period.

On the other hand, a Rs 20,000 monthly SIP has generated a total of Rs 29.29 lakh in the same timeframe.

SBI Long Term Equity Fund Direct Plan-Growth

The ELSS fund has given per cent annual return in the five years.

The fund has an AUM of Rs 23,888 crore, while its NAV is Rs 451.86.

The fund has had a 17.92 per cent return since its inception in January 2013.

Benchmarked against BSE 500 TRI, the fund has Rs 500 each as the minimum SIP and lump sum investment.

The fund that has a 0.94 per cent expense ratio also has a three-year lock-in period since it is an ELSS fund.

The fund has 90.97 per cent of its investments in equities with 52.57 per cent of them in large caps.

GE T&D India Ltd, HDFC Bank, Torrent Power, and Mahindra & Mahindra are the main stocks in its portfolio of 61 stocks.



A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP in the fund has given a total of Rs 13.36 lakh.

On the other hand, a Rs 20,000 monthly SIP in the fund has given a total of Rs 26.71 lakh in the five years.



SBI Magnum Mid Cap Direct Plan-Growth

The mid-cap fund has given annual 32.53 per cent SIP returns in the five-year period.

The fund has an AUM of Rs 18,399 crore, while its NAV size is Rs 259.18.

The fund that was launched in January 2013 has given a 21.34 per cent annual return since its inception.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.82 per cent, while the minimum SIP and lump sum investments in the fund are Rs 500 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

The fund has 95.53 per cent of its investments in equities with 70.12 per cent of them in mid caps.

Torrent Power, Schaeffler India, Thermax Ltd, and Sundaram Finance Ltd are the main stocks in its 74-stock portfolio.

A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP in the fund has given a total of Rs 13.30 lakh in the five years.

A Rs 20,000 monthly SIP in the fund has given a total of Rs 26.60 per cent in the five years.