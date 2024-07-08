Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)





Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG opened at $165.20 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average is $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $389.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

