Tips to save money on your electric bill

As things heat up, many of you are seeing your electric bill go up too.

I’ve noticed many of you complaining about your power bill already on social media and we’re only in May.

We did some quick checking and chatted with Florida Power and Light about some simple switches or adjustments you can make.

Let’s look at a few power saving tips for summer:

Switch to LEDs for long-term savings

Water changes:

-switch shower head to lower flow

-cut shower length by two minutes -lower water heater to 120

A/C thermostat set at 74 to 78 degrees

A two-to-five-degree adjustment helps lower cost

Check for leaks

weather strips can help

First, no surprise, turning off a light when you leave a room will cut down on your bill, but switching to LED can save you long term.

It’s more expensive right out of the gate, but after nine months, you do cross over and those LEDs pay for themselves, because the savings are huge. They use about 85% less electricity.

Next, watch your water usage. After lighting and big electronics like your refrigerator, hot water is the second largest draw on electricity.

Changing your thermostat on your water heater to 120 as opposed to the standard factory setting of 140 can cut down on keeping that tank warmed up when you’re not using it.

Check that thermostat for your air conditioner. Keep it between 74 and 78 degrees. By raising your thermostat just two degrees, you could save up to 5%. By increasing 5 degrees (if you can stand it) you can save 10% on your bill. Getting a smart thermostat, which adjusts based on when you’re home, can also save you time and money.

Check your home for leaks. Feel around your windows and doors. If there is a cool breeze around the window or door jam, you have air leaking out of your home. Pressure sensitive weather strips are really affordable in rubber and plastic and can be a quick fix.

We caught up with FPL officials for another helpful tip.

“The outside, high temperatures will directly impact how much energy you use,” Shelley Ragsdale said. “It really affects how much your A/C is running and it works double time to keep your home cool.”

FPL will also come out and do an audit for free on your home to make recommendations. To sign up for the free audit, click here.

Other quick tips:

Do large loads of laundry rather than two or three items at a time using cool water instead of hot.

Keep your fridge cool but not too cold, 35 to 37 degrees is where it needs to live to keep your family safe

For more power saving tips, click here.

