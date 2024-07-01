Tips to save money at the gas pumps

Gas prices are on the rise according to AAA, especially as the heart of summer travel continues to beat.”We’ve already seen an increase with gas prices over the last couple of weeks, as the demand goes up prices have followed,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Tiffany Wright said.According to AAA, here are some ways you can save money on gas at the pumps, as some 60 million plus people are expected to be out on the roadways this week:”Avoid buying gas when there’s a delivery truck at the station. Recent deliveries stir up sediment, which can clog your fuel filter.Annual tune-ups and inspections are vital. Check your vehicle’s owner’s manual for recommended maintenance intervals and be sure to inspect suspension and chassis parts for possible misalignments. Problems such as bent wheels, axles, bad shocks and broken springs all create engine drag (and are unsafe when traveling at high speeds).Avoid overfilling your gas tank, which can cause spills and waste. Never fill the gas tank past the first “click” of the fuel nozzle.After filling up, make sure the gas cap clicks three times. Improperly sealed gas caps allow fuel to vaporize.Properly inflate tires.To reduce your fuel consumption, keep windows closed when traveling at highway speeds. Open windows cause aerodynamic drag.Think ahead when approaching hills. Only accelerate before you reach the hill, not while you’re on it.Slow down! Although vehicle reaches their optimal fuel economy at different speeds, gas mileage usually decreases rapidly over 60 mph.Both acceleration and deceleration waste fuel. Try to drive at a constant speed and avoid tailgating. The driver in front of you could be unpredictable, making you brake or speed up more than necessary. Plus, it’s dangerous.”More tips can be found here.

