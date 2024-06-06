Tips on saving money during the West Texas heat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -West Texans will soon experience heat waves during the summer time, but there are ways to save money on your energy bill.

Simple techniques like planting trees, allowing natural light into your homes and celling fans are easy ways to keep cool while saving money in the West Texas heat. Already this year, West Texans have experienced multiple triple digit days.

Oncor recommends to keep thermostats at 78 degrees, and to invest in smart thermostats.

to allow homeowners or renters control the temperature of their home from a distance.

“And keep in mind that every degree below 78 increases your energy bill by percentage points. So start with your thermostat and of course run your fans if you can.” said Ed Mendez, Customer Operations Executive for Oncor.

According to Oncor, smart thermostats can help reduce the cost of your energy bill.

Oncor also provides incentives for businesses that work with their commercial program, but the simple advice can go a long way.

“I would also recommend unplugging your appliances when they’re not in use, because they use energy. When you’re done charging your phone, unplug it. Your toaster, unplug it. Your blender, unplug that because those use energy.” said Mendez.

In the past couple of weeks Oncor employees have been occupied.

Mendez said there’s been around 10,000 employees working on storms across Texas, but, daily operations are going back to normal.

Apart from saving on costs, he also says it’s important for residents to report outages and damaged power lines.

“Power lines, when they damaged by tree limbs, assume those are hot because those tree branches could be electrified. So call it in and don’t try to remove the tree branches yourself.” said Mendez.

Oncor has recommendations, ways to get started for low income households and more. If you would like more information, click here.

