Tips on how to save money heating your home

Some people may bundle up and turn their heat way down to save money. That’s a bad idea because it may cause pipes to burst.

MORROW, Ga. — Some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since March are creating a chill in metro Atlanta, and people are turning up thermostats in their homes.

Many of you may be wondering how you can save money on home heating costs.

A local HVAC owner says you should take steps now as you crank up the heat in your home. The first tip is to take advantage of the sun’s heat. Keep your blinds open during the day — especially in the south wing of your house.

John Bailey’s days are busy with the first big cold snap of the season. The co-owner of JB Heating – Air & Refrigeration said people may be able to save hundreds of dollars on their home heating bill with a few steps.

“Make sure you change the filter. That’s the first thing,” Bailey said.

Make sure any potential leaks in your home are sealed.

“You can get some window molding, dooring molding, and sometimes paint,” Bailey said. “Paint is a great barrier, really. People don’t realize that paint will block wind.”

Another tip is to get a home energy inspection and tune-up from an HVAC professional.

Bailey said investing in insulation could keep more heat in your home and money in your wallet.

“I think it’s (the insulation) 12 inches minimum, and some homes definitely need that,” Bailey said. “Also consider a new roof as well, because heat can go right through the shingles.”

Some people may bundle up and turn their heat way down to save money. Bailey said that’s a bad idea.

“You can end up busting pipes. You can create mildew in places that you don’t even know is there and end up getting sick or even worse. It’s always best to have it at a minimum 65 degrees,” Bailey said.

Bailey recommends you keep the temperature inside your home during cold weather between 65 and 68 degrees. The U.S. Department of Energy reports this could save 5 to 15% per year on your energy bill.