Tims Credit Card Review 2023: Is It Worth It?

Best for Timmie’s enthusiasts who frequently spend money at this iconic Canadian restaurant chain.

This no-fee credit card earns Tims Rewards Points. Timmie’s patrons are best positioned to get the most from this card as redemption options are limited to food and beverages at Tim Hortons restaurants.

Tims Credit Card Annual Fee

Interest Rates 20.99-24.99% / 22.99%-27.99%

Rewards Rate

Intro Offer Earn Tims Rewards Points on everyday purchases with no annual fees.

With the Tims Credit Card, you’ll earn points everywhere you shop and get 5 points per $1 on groceries, gas, EV charging, and transit (including taxis and ridesharing). Plus, earn 15 points per $1 at Tim Hortons restaurants when you scan for Tims® Rewards.

Use your points to get free coffee and other menu items from Tims.

Get up to $10 back when you use a Tims Credit Card to tap and pay on PRESTO devices for your Monday rides in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas.

Use your Tims Credit Card to stream the latest originals from Crave™, HBO and HBO Max, with exclusive access to the entire HBO library, and the biggest Hollywood blockbusters.

24-hour TimBot chat support and live team members available 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. EST.

Extend the manufacturer’s warranty for most items purchased on your Tims Credit Card for up to one year. Repair, replace or get reimbursed up to $1,000 per incident.

​​Most items purchased with your Tims Credit Card can be repaired, replaced, or reimbursed up to $1,000 per incident. Protection is valid for 90 days after your purchase.

Terms and conditions apply.

Tims Credit Card full review

The Tims Financial Credit Card is a rewards credit card with no annual fee. Cardholders earn Tims Rewards Points on eligible purchases with accelerated rates on Tim Hortons restaurant purchases, groceries, gas, EV charging and transit spending.

Benefits of the Tims Credit Card

The Tims Credit Card earns up to 15 Tims Rewards Points per eligible dollar spent. It has no annual fee and offers a sizable welcome bonus that’s sure to entice Tims Rewards collectors.

Drawbacks of the Tims Credit Card

This credit card may not fit the bill unless you frequent Tim Hortons restaurants. Its rewards points can only be redeemed for food and drink at Timmie’s. Plus, its insurance coverage is limited to extended warranty and purchase protection.

Who should get the Tims Credit Card?

Those who enjoy dining at Tim Hortons stand to benefit most from the Tims Credit Card. The card offers its highest earn rate on money spent at Tim Hortons, and redemption options are limited to Tim Hortons food and beverages.

Is the Tims Credit Card worth it?

The Tims Credit Card may be worthwhile for those who frequently spend money at Tim Hortons restaurants. There’s no annual fee to recoup, but the card will only benefit those who want to earn Tims Rewards points.

Tims Financial customer ratings

As of this writing, Tims Financial does not have a Trustpilot or Better Business Bureau profile. But its parent company, Tim Hortons, does:

Mediocre Trustpilot rating: 2.9 out of 5 possible stars based on over 2,100 customer reviews, as of this writing.

2.9 out of 5 possible stars based on over 2,100 customer reviews, as of this writing. Poor Better Business Bureau rating: 1.42 out of 5 possible stars based on over 15 customer reviews, as of this writing.

Tims Credit Card eligibility

Who qualifies for the Tims Credit Card?

To qualify for the Tims Credit Card, you must:

Be a Canadian resident.

Be at least the age of majority for your province or territory.

Approximate credit score needed for approval

Canadian credit card issuers rarely disclose required credit scores, which makes it hard to know your chances of approval when comparing credit cards. However, higher scores generally mean better chances of approval, and that’s true regardless of the type of credit you’re applying for.

Want to learn more? Visit our “What Credit Score is Needed for a Credit Card?” page.

Tims Credit Card rewards

Welcome offer Ongoing rewards Card value Earn up to 10,000 Tims Rewards Points. Earn 4,000 points when you make your first purchase within 30 days of card membership.

Earn 2,000 points when you spend at least $200 in the second month of card membership.

Earn 2,000 points when you spend at least $200 in the third month of card membership.

Earn 2,000 points when you spend at least $200 in the fourth month of card membership. Welcome offer valid until Dec. 31, 2023. Earn Tims Rewards Points at the following rates: 15 points per $1 spent when you scan for Tims Rewards at Tim Hortons restaurants.

5 points per $1 spent on groceries, gas, EV charging, transit, taxi and ridesharing purchases.

1 point per $2 spent on all other purchases. Points can be redeemed for food and beverages at Tim Hortons restaurants. The Tims Credit Card welcome bonus is straightforward. The 10,000 Tims Rewards points can be unlocked by strategically using your card to meet spending requirements across the first four months of card membership. The welcome offer could net you a number of free Tim Hortons products. If you spent your entire welcome bonus on one product, the points could be redeemed for: 33 classic or specialty donuts.

25 cups of hot coffee or tea.

16 iced coffees.

12 boxes of 10 Timbits.

Nine breakfast sandwiches.

Seven lunch sandwiches.

Five Loaded Bowls or wraps. Beyond its welcome offer, the Tims Credit Card earns Tims Rewards Points on every eligible dollar spent. Additional value can be squeezed from the card’s extended warranty and purchase protection, should they ever need to be put to use.

How much do I need to spend to get free items at Tim Hortons?

The value of a Tims Reward Point depends on how it is earned and redeemed. But you can expect to spend at least:

$20 to earn enough points for a classic donut, specialty donut, hashbrown or cookie.

$26.66 to earn enough points for a coffee, tea, Dream Donut, bagel or baked good.

$40 to earn enough points for a hot chocolate, French Vanilla, iced coffee or pack of potato wedges.

$53.33 to earn enough points for a Real Fruit Quencher, cold brew coffee, iced cappuccino, box of 10 Timbits, yogurt, frozen beverage or espresso drink.

$73.33 to earn enough points for a breakfast sandwich or soup.

$86.66 to earn enough points for a Farmer’s Wrap, breakfast bagel, lunch sandwich or chili.

$120 to earn enough points for a Loaded Bowl or wrap.

How to apply for the Tims Credit Card

The application process for the Tims Credit Card must be completed through the Tims Hortons mobile app:

Download the Tim Hortons app from your mobile device through Google Play or the Apple App Store. Sign up for Tims Financial by selecting the Join now button from the Tim Hortons app home screen. Enter your first name and email address. Select Create an Account. Start a Tims Financial profile by selecting Sign Up. Create a password, enter your phone number and review the Tims Financial terms and conditions and financial privacy policy. Continue your application by selecting the Tims Credit Card. Enter your personal information, including your full name, date of birth, residential address, employment information, monthly housing expenses and annual income. Review your information and submit your application.

Tims Credit Card vs Simplii Financial Cash Back Card

If you’re a Timmie’s fan but want more flexibility from your rewards, you may want to consider a credit card that earns cash back at all restaurants, like the Simplii Financial Cash Back Card. You’ll accrue elevated rewards with more than one establishment, and you can still use cash back to cover Tim’s purchases.

Tims Credit Card Simplii Financial Cash Back Card Annual fees $0. $0. Reward type Tims Rewards Points. Cash back. Rewards rates • 15 points per $1 spent when you scan for Tims Rewards at Tim Hortons restaurants. • 5 points per $1 spent on groceries, gas, EV charging, transit, taxi and ridesharing purchases. • 1 point per $2 spent on all other purchases. • 4% cash back on restaurant, bar and coffee shop purchases, up to $5,000 annually. • 1.5% cash back on gas, groceries, drugstore purchases and pre-authorized payments, up to $15,000 annually. • 0.5% cash back on all other purchases. Redemption options Redeem Tims Rewards Points for food and beverages at Tim Hortons restaurants. Cash back is automatically redeemed on the last day of the cardholder’s December statement and applies as a statement credit the following January.

Reasons you might want a different card

The Tims Credit Card may not be a practical fit if:

You don’t frequent Tim Hortons restaurants.

You want to earn a different type of reward, like cash back or travel points.

You want a credit card that offers more extensive insurance coverage or other benefits.

Tims Credit Card facts

Tims Credit Card Card Type Rewards credit card. Fees and Interest Rates Annual fee $0. Regular/purchase APR 20.99%-25.99.

(20.99%-24.99% for Quebec residents.) Cash advance APR 22.99%–27.99%.

(22.99%-25.99% for Quebec residents.) Cash advance fee $2.50 to $5 per transaction. Foreign transaction fee 2.5% of the transaction amount. Rewards and Benefits Intro offer Earn up to 10,000 Tims Rewards Points. Get 4,000 points when you make your first purchase within 30 days of card membership. Get an additional 2,000 points each time you spend at least $200 in your second, third and fourth months of card membership. Welcome offer valid until Dec. 31, 2023. Reward earn rates • 15 Tims Rewards points per $1 spent when you scan for Tims Rewards at Tim Hortons restaurants. • 5 Tims Rewards points per $1 spent on groceries, gas, EV charging, transit, taxi and ridesharing purchases. • 1 Tims Rewards point per $2 spent on all other purchases. Other perks • PRESTO discounts. Receive up to $10 back on Monday rides in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas when you use your Tims Credit Card to pay on PRESTO devices. • Crave streaming. Get three free months of Crave, HBO and HBO Max when you sign up for a Tims Credit Card. Insurance coverage Extended warranty Up to one additional year. Purchase protection 90 days.

