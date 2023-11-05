Time change requires some adjustments. No end in sight to debate over Daylight Saving Time, first adopted in Port Arthur | Opinion

By Ian Pattison

Thunder Bay is known for many things. It is one of the largest grain ports in the world. It is the birthplace of the Remembrance Day poppy and of the United Church of Canada. Historically it was once the centre of the Canadian fur trade economy and it built the country’s first electric street railway.

There is one distinction, however, that does not sit well with some people. It happens every year and this year it happens on Sunday at 2 a.m. That’s when Daylight Saving Time ends and we “fall back” to Standard Time. All sorts of things happen as a result, few of them good. And it all started right here.

The Lakehead city Port Arthur was the first place in the world to vote to adopt DST, in 1908, followed quickly by Fort William. The local councils agreed with a suggestion that gaining an hour of daylight in the spring would leave more time in evenings for leisure and sporting activities after a day of work.

The Twin Cities rarely agreed on much and in the fall of that year, Fort William switched clocks back an hour while Port Arthur did not. A four-month state of confusion existed until the Ontario government approved the twice-yearly time change in 1910.

In 1911, the British Parliament debated the Daylight Saving Bill which read, in part, “In the cities of Fort William and Port Arthur, Ontario, the principle of the Bill has been in operation for the past three years … All objections have been forgotten, and everyone is agreed on the great benefit gained during the summer months.”

Maybe so, maybe not, but then comes the return to Standard Time in the fall. One meme currently making the rounds on Facebook sums up the overriding feeling of those who oppose the whole concept: “I love turning the clocks back so it gets dark at 4 p.m. Said no one, ever.”

As winter approaches, we’re already starting to experience shorter daylight hours and on Sunday Canadians will be plunged into even more darkness for another four months by losing that hour of light.

Canadian researchers warn that daylight saving, and switching the clocks twice a year, can contribute to a phenomenon known as “social jet lag,” where people suffer from disrupted sleep and sleep debt, mental and physical fatigue, metabolism issues and more.

And while experts agree that the change in the springtime hits us harder, there are also downsides to the change that will come on Sunday.

With less evening light and shortened days, there is a tendency to be less active in the evening, Wendy Hall, a B.C. nurse told Global News.

The return to standard time in the fall has also been linked to depression and seasonal affective disorder, where people often feel more depressed because of shorter exposure to daylight, Hall said.

THE IDEA of aligning waking hours to daylight hours was first proposed in 1784 by American thinker Benjamin Franklin as a way to conserve lamp oil and candles and thus save money. Modern-day energy savings are subject to debate.

A popular theory has it that the agriculture industry came up with the idea to give farmers more daylight hours to spend working in the fields. Ironically, farmers have been vocal about wanting to scrap DST as it interferes with their routines. For example, dairy cattle’s readiness to be milked is ultimately dictated by the sun. Farmers generally prefer to use seasons rather than a clock to establish their daily schedules.

Beyond practical considerations there is just something “off” about changing the time of day by an hour twice a year. Many health experts believe the time shift has a detrimental, albeit temporary, impact on people’s circadian rhythms – the internal 24-hour clock that regulates the sleep–wake cycle and our basic physiological functions, such as when we feel hungry, and when we feel tired – causing drowsiness, moodiness and disordered sleep.

A 2020 U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) study also found that time changes heightened the risk of experiencing several health issues including immune disorders, heart diseases, depression, strokes and personal accidents.

The mechanics are complicated but it all boils down to our body’s internal biological “clock” that is governed primarily by light.

Every morning before we awake, this clock prepares our body for the day. It shuts down production of the sleep hormone and starts releasing a hormone that boosts metabolism. We begin breathing faster, our blood pressure rises, our heartbeat and body temperature increase.

This main clock controls “peripheral clocks” that govern individual tissues and organs. Everything is designed to work in harmony. But twice a year, this rhythm is disrupted when the time changes, and all the clocks get out of sync.

“When we artificially and abruptly change our daily rhythms, the master clock shifts faster than the peripheral clocks and this is why we feel unwell. Our peripheral clocks are still working on the old time and we are experiencing jet lag,” according to a piece on The Weather Network.

With so many downsides, why haven’t governments moved to normalize our time?

IN THE FALL of 2020, Ontario took a major step forward in its pursuit to end our widely-reviled biannual clock change ritual once and for all. A private members bill called The Time Amendment Act, tabled by Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts, passed its third and final reading in the legislature with unanimous support.

The passing of Bill 214 effectively paved the way for the government to end the practice of forcing us to “spring forward” and “fall back” by an hour every March and November, respectively.

“No more hellish loop of scheduled mass disorientation twice a year; just a consistent, 24-hour clock for our circadian rhythms to sync with,” wrote Lauren O’Neill on BlogTO.

Ontario would remain on Daylight Saving time permanently, eliminating the 4:30 p.m. sunsets we experience during what is now known as Standard Time.

However, the bill still requires Royal Assent to turn it into law and the province has only agreed to do this alongside neighbouring jurisdictions Quebec and New York, with whom we share much trade but which have yet to join in.

While we wait for that, here are some tips from The Weather Network to help you cope with this bodily jangle.

Maintain your sleeping pattern. It’s important to keep the time you wake up in the morning regular.

Then, gradually transition your body to the new time by changing your bedtime 10-15 minutes earlier or later each day, spring and fall, over a week or so.

Open the blind and get some morning sunlight to help your body adjust quicker and synchronize your body clocks faster. Morning light will increase your mood and alertness during the day.

Avoid bright light at bedtime; it delays release of the sleep hormone. This includes blue light from electronic devices like phones and tablets.

Keep mealtimes consistent and avoid late-night snacks to help keep your internal clocks in sync.

One overlooked fact in all of this is that by changing the clock twice a year, there is one 23-hour day in spring and one 25-hour day in the autumn. Is one a gift, the other a penalty, and which is which?

One thing is for sure, as the British author Charles Caleb Colton once wrote:

“The present time has one advantage over every other — it is our own.” So make the most of it.

Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.