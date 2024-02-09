TikTok's Humphrey Yang: 7 Ways To Make an Extra $1,000 Per Month in 2024

Interested in making an extra $1,000 a month in 2024? Financial YouTuber Humphrey Yang recently outlined seven ways to earn an extra grand monthly through a series of realistic methods.

Before starting his YouTube video, Yang recommended viewers explore opportunities to earn more money with their full-time employer first. If that’s not an option, consider exploring these seven ways to earn an extra $1,000 every month.

Dryer Duct Cleaning

Did you know 15,790 fires are caused each year by washing machines and dryers? Yang cited a statistic from the National Fire Protection Association that said 32% of these fires are caused by dryer ducts and vents that are clogged with lint.

Many homeowners neglect their dryer duct cleaning responsibilities, but this is where you come in to offer dryer duct cleaning services. Yang said many people are willing to pay good money to have someone come by their home and clean out their dryer ducts and vents.

The amount of money you can make providing this service varies. Generally, this type of service takes between one to two hours per cleaning. Yang said he has seen people on Nextdoor charging between $60 to $175 per cleaning. This is a good starting price point and ensures it’s reasonable to earn an extra $1k per month.

To get started, you’ll need to invest in a dryer duct cleaning kit. Yang said these are available at Home Depot and Amazon for relatively cheap prices. Those who want to take their services a step further are recommended by Yang to invest in a Shop-Vac, which is a type of vacuum that cleans out all of the lint while you’re removing it from the duct. These cleaning devices typically go for around $129 each.

Short-Form Video Editing

Short-form video, like TikTok and Instagram Reels, is even more prevalent this year than it was in 2023. Yang cited a HubSpot survey that revealed that short-form video has the highest ROI of any marketing trend.

To get involved, Yang said you can start offering short-form video editing services to clients and charge between $40 to $60 per hour. Those unsure of where they can begin are recommended by Yang to utilize YouTube tutorials and experiment with editing your own content.

Assuming you finish a short-form video edit in about two hours and charge between $40 to $60 an hour, Yang said you can make between $80 and $120 per video that you edit.

Services That Buy Back Your Time

Yang recommends thinking about all the activities that people don’t want to prioritize, but have discretionary income to pay someone else to do for them. Some of these services may include car detailing, picking up laundry or mowing lawns. Even the earlier example of dryer duct cleaning fits in here.

Create a service-based method of income that people are willing to pay for so they may be able to buy back their time. Depending on the types of services you offer, Yang said you may be able to bundle certain services, such as pool cleaning with gutter cleaning, to earn even more money.

Tutoring or Coaching

If you have a certain skill set or amount of knowledge about certain subjects, Yang said you can start tutoring or coaching students.

Many students, and their parents, will pay for in-person and online tutoring and/or coaching services. According to Yang, the pay can range between $30 to $100 per hour. Tutoring is also a flexible gig that allows its tutors to set their own schedule and operate on their own terms.

Thrift Store Flipping

Yang said he learned about thrift store flipping from someone who owns their own thrift shop.

In a video, this person said she would go to Goodwill and look for specific clothing articles she knew she could resell. She used the example of finding a t-shirt at Goodwill for $2.99 and reselling that same shirt, if it had a niche design, on a platform like Etsy or Poshmark for close to 80% to 90% profit margins.

The downside of this method, Yang said, is it can become laborious if you don’t like shopping. However, if you do enjoy shopping or have a knack for digging out hidden treasures at thrift stores, you might consider thrift store flipping to earn an extra $1,000 each month.

Power Washing

Power washing is a unique and profitable service-based method of income. Yang recommends creating some demand for this service by dropping off flyers advertising your side gig at storefronts or homes you think might need power washing.

“If you drop off 500 flyers at a 1% conversion rate, in theory you’re going to be able to get five clients for the next weekend,” said Yang. “If that doesn’t work, you can still post for free on groups like Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace.”

Once you have interest from potential clients, you can rent or buy a power washer and start booking your appointments. Typically, Yang said power washing services are charged by the square foot.

Yang’s pro tip is to market your power washing services to businesses only. This is because businesses have larger budgets to work with. If you see a new business open in your area, visit them and offer your power washing services for free to build a rapport and potentially sign them on as a long-term client. The idea is by securing enough clients, you can make about $200 to $250 per week to get that extra grand a month.

Content Writer

You can earn an extra $1,000 monthly as a content writer, whether you’re working on SEO or a specific form of copy for a business. Yang recommends writing SEO blog posts to help small businesses rank higher in their local area for certain relevant keywords by Google.

Not sure you want to write copy for businesses? Yang recommends approaching creators in need of script writing and copywriting services for their websites.

Yang has previously hired people to help him research scripts. He said he paid them between $200 and $300 per script. Some creators are even willing to pay up to $1,000 per script if it’s written word for word in their voice!

