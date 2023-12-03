TikToker shares price-matching hack to save money at Target

A TikToker is sharing her price-matching hack to help fellow customers save some extra money during their next Target shop.

TikTok is packed with users sharing helpful tips, tricks, and hacks, and now one author and self-described “internet clown” has revealed how to cut down on costs at Target.

Devrie Donalson, who goes by ‘Devriebrynn’ on TikTok, took to the social media app to share the handy hack that helped her save “$5 on [her] Flonase.”

After all, as Devrie wrote in the caption of her video, “Target girls everywhere deserve to keep their money!”

“Target will price match other Targets so what you do is you go on to Google and you Google the cheapest Target in the country,” Devrie instructed. “Pop that Target as your home Target.”

Then, when customers are shopping at a more expensive store, they simply have to look up the item they want to purchase on the app and screenshot the cheaper price.

“Go to a register with a nice-looking person and then you have to show them the screenshot from the Target app of the price being cheaper than the one they’re charging you,” Devrie said. “And Bada Bing Bada Boom, I just saved $5 on my Flonase.”

Other videos of Devrie show she frequents Target regularly, though her loyalties lie with helping other customers find good deals; “I ain’t got no reverence for corporations. You’re welcome.”

“As a target employee, this is true,” one commenter wrote but warned the process may be tedious as each item would need to be individually scanned.

Another added some additional helpful advice; “They’ll also price match Amazon, as long as it’s shipped and sold BY Amazon and not some random seller. I saved like $30 on headphones once.”

