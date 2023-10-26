Just like Berry Tea Shop who made the switch via Greener for Business and is now saving $537 off their annual power bill; or Figtree Physio, who are now saving $545 off their annual power bill.

According to Greener, this one simple switch took these businesses less than 5 minutes to sign up, and has the equivalent effect of taking 8 cars off the road in emissions too.

Delivering dollars for you and payoffs for the planet

With peak trade ramping up and more deliveries on the move, shipping costs can add up quickly.

Ellie Degraeve, founder of Go for Zero

This means shipping can be a great place to save money too.

Greener has worked with fellow certified B Corp, Sendle, to make carbon-neutral shipping a better business decision, with an exclusive member discount of upwards of 18 per cent for new Sendle customers.

Savvy businesses like Go for Zero know that delivering customers a great product doesn’t have to come at a cost premium – They’re currently saving an average of $3.18 per parcel with 100 per cent carbon neutral shipping thanks to Sendle.

“As a carbon-positive B Corp, we consider our impact on the planet in everything we do; but for businesses that are just starting out, sustainability can feel incredibly overwhelming. It can be hard to know where to start, and cost is a huge factor in any small business’ decision-making process,” says Ellie Degraeve, founder of Go for Zero.

“So having a platform like Greener for Business helping to educate, making it easy and showing businesses they can actually save money in the process is game changing,” she says.

Laura Hill, managing director at Sendle says: “Coming into this time of the year, small businesses are under a huge amount of pressure to maximise profits while reducing costs across the business.

“Many owners may feel that to do this, they have to choose cheaper and therefore unsustainable options, particularly when it comes to shipping.

“At Sendle, we believe earning a profit and protecting our planet are not mutually exclusive objectives.

“Our mission from the start has been to be the more affordable and environmentally friendly shipping alternative for small businesses, and it’s great to partner with Greener for Business to help get the message out there.”

Laura Hill, managing director at Sendle

Don’t let savings go to waste

Thinking outside the box (or should we say bin) when it comes to waste management can also pay off.

Julian V Cincotta, Co-Owner of Butter Sydney

If you’re in the hospo game, diverting more waste from landfill can actually save you some big bucks.

Surprised?

Restaurants like Butter in Surry Hills are proving that working with bin suppliers to divert more waste from landfill can actually help an average 40-seat restaurant save a whopping $1,860 a year. Win for them. Win for the planet.

“The biggest thing that always comes up when we talk to other businesses about becoming more sustainable is the cost factor. Most people just don’t realise there are ways to do it, and save money too,” says Julian V Cincotta, executive chef and so-owner of Butter Sydney.

“For us, education is so important; we’re always on the lookout for better ways we can be doing things, but a lot of people just don’t know where to start.

“So having a platform like Greener for Business means there’s a really easy way to access this type of information for free – learn what other businesses are doing and how they’re saving money, and get the right tools and support to keep making positive changes.”

Interested in finding out what you could save?

With real money at stake, why wait?

We all know what happens when we add things to tomorrow’s to do list… tomorrow never comes.

The best time to sign up to Greener for Business and put more back in your pocket is today.

You might be surprised at how easy it is to bank real savings (and feel good about doing your part for the environment too).

Plus, join before November 30 to unlock a great rate on your energy plan, and you could be one of the smug business owners saving dollars just doing what you’re already doing.

Sign up at greener.com.au/business

Join Greener for Business before November 30, and you could be like one of these smug business owners saving dollars just doing what you’re already doing.