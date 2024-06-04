This tool is helping people save money on a Big Mac

You’ll be lovin’ this new hack to save on your McDonald’s order.

As fast food prices continue to skyrocket across the U.S., the McCheapest Map is the key to seeing if you’re being ripped off.

The McCheapest Map, which is the brainchild of British analyst Sacha Fournier, tracks the price of a Big Mac at every McDonald’s location across the U.S.







The map is a color-coded way to track the price of a Big Mac. McCheapest

The tool color-codes locations based on their prices; green dots represent the best deals in the nation while red-labeled locations have the most expensive burgers at the fast food joint.

I-90 drivers stopping at the Lee, MA McDonald’s pay a whopping $8.09 for a Big Mac, according to the map.

Those going to the cheapest Mickey D’s pay less than half of what a burger in Lee costs. In Stigler, OK, the franchise slings Big Mac for only $3.49, the map shows.

Across New York City, prices vary by location. The cheapest Big Macs are $5.39 at some locations in the Bronx and Queens. The priciest Big Mac is $6,69 at the Westchester Ave. location in the Bronx.

While it’s unlikely that people are going to swap up which drive-thru they frequent on their way to work, the McCheapest map is a fun way to see how your favorite location compares with the rest of the country.

Similarly, McDonald’s lovers can check out the McBroken map, which tracks whether the ice cream machine at a Golden Arches location is working.