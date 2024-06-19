This Ohio city is the ‘easiest’ to save money in, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — Are you saving as much as you’d like? Keeping extra money in the bank for emergencies or expenses is one of the wisest things you can do but depending on where you live, it can be more difficult.
Recently, personal finance outlet FinanceBuzz analyzed data for 125 U.S. cities with populations greater than 200,000 to rank them based on several metrics, including cost of living, median income and debt-to-income ratios. The cities were then ranked based on ease of saving to difficulty — and one Ohio city came out on top of the whole list as the city where it’s easiest to save.
FinanceBuzz found Toledo to have the second-lowest cost of living of all cities, not to mention having low rent and mortgage costs compared to income. The outlet also found that Toledo ranks among the lowest median credit card debt for residents, and placed in the top three nationally in terms of favorable rent/mortgage costs-compared-to-income ratios.
Here’s a look at the full top 10.
|Rank
|City
|Median income
|Rent as % of income
|Debt-to-income ratio
|Median credit card debt
|1.
|Toledo, Ohio
|$46,637
|22%
|1.08
|$2,220
|2.
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|$60,084
|24%
|1.08
|$2,685
|3.
|Amarillo, Texas
|$48,994
|25%
|1.195
|$2,739
|4.
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|$52,051
|22%
|1.195
|$2,781
|5.
|St. Louis, Missouri
|$53,839
|20%
|1.3
|$2,858
|6.
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|$51,461
|24%
|1.195
|$2,507
|7.
|Madison, Wisconsin
|$61,942
|24%
|1.195
|$2,181
|8.
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|$51,668
|22%
|1.195
|$2,761
|9.
|Irving, Texas
|$54,251
|33%
|0.601
|$2,545
|10.
|Frisco, Texas
|$93,894
|24%
|1.67
|$3,366
You may also notice that another Ohio city came in eighth place in the ranking, with Cincinnati earning points for its below-average cost of living and rent-compared-to-income costs that are the second-lowest of any city nationwide.
Cleveland missed the top 10 but placed 20th nationally, with a median income of $44,937 and rent/mortgage-to-income ratios of 24% and 30%, respectively. The median credit card debt in Cleveland was determined to be $2,256.
Nationally, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, nabbed the No. 2 spot, just slightly behind Toledo.
As FinanceBuzz explains, though Toledo has a lower cost of living, average incomes in Pittsburgh are higher than Toledo’s. The median income in Pittsburgh is $60,084 compared to Toledo’s median income of $46,637.
For the full list and rankings, visit FinanceBuzz’s ranking of the U.S. Cities Where It’s Hardest To Save Money.