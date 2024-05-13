This Is the Best Month To Buy a Japanese Car To Save Money

For a higher likelihood of landing a budget-conscious deal, you may want to hold off for a few months if you’re in the market for a Japanese car. In fact, you may want to wait until early next year.

According to CBS News, March is the best month to buy a Japanese car. The reason is simple — it’s when Japanese automakers usually ramp up promotions and deals.

March is a good time because Japanese companies such as Honda and Toyota close their books at the end of March. So they’re likely to offer better deals in order to hit their annual sales targets.

What about if your search is wider and includes American automakers? According to U.S. News & World Report, here are the best months to buy a car.

Also here are seven signs that now is the time for you to buy a car.

May

That’s right — we’re in one of the best months to buy a car. May is the start of the busy summer buying season and dealers roll out Memorial Day deals well before the holiday.

October

The auto industry’s new year pretty much kicks off in October — the time with many new and redesigned models arriving at dealerships. That means they need to get the old models off the lots, so they offer discounts and incentives.

November

In addition to Black Friday deals, you’ll also usually find continuing model-year sell-offs through the fall.

December

Year-end goals quickly approach throughout December, so that could mean better deals. As U.S. News & World Report puts it: “The month builds up to the best days of the year to buy a new car.” December is also a time you might find deals related to year-end tax write-offs.

Here’s One More Tip For Buying a Car

Wait until the end of the month. By now, the reason might be obvious — dealers who are rushing to meet monthly sales goals may be very willing to offer you a good deal on a sweet ride.

More From GOBankingRates