This financial planner wants to ditch the "starving artist" stereotype

Tiffany Soricelli, photo provided.

A former Crane student and financial planner knows that the way to keep art healthy in the North Country is to encourage financial literacy in musicians.

As for me? Well, I’m neither a financial planner nor a musician. I always thought it would be cool to be a musician. I mean, I played saxophone in my high school jazz band and we won a couple of festival awards, but after that I pretty much became a guy who listens to music, rather than makes music.

But I’ve interviewed a whole lot of musicians in the last couple of decades, and I noticed something interesting that subtly changed about ten years ago. The process of writing and making music has been consistent, but the life of many musicians outside the studio has changed, and it makes me wonder when any of them actually have time to write and make music. With fewer major label contracts supporting musicians, a lot of them these days are juggling music with publicity with distribution… and with money management.

And while some of them might enjoy managing their social media feeds, very few of them went into music because they like financial spreadsheets.

Mitch TeichThis financial planner wants to get rid of the starving artist stereotype

That’s what makes Tiffany Soricelli such an interesting person to talk with. She went to the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam because she wanted to go into vocal performance. But somewhere along the line, she shifted her career from making music to helping musicians – and other artists manage their resources so they can keep enjoying what they do.

Soricelli is the CEO of Virtuoso Advising for Artists and of Virtuoso Asset Management in Saratoga Springs. She also serves on the SUNY Potsdam Board of Trustees.

