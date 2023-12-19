This Christmas, I’m DIYing to save money

It’s the most wonderful (and expensive) time of the year.

I was hell-bent on making this Christmas just as special as the Christmases of yesteryear when I hadn’t been on maternity leave for ten months prior and was working full-time.

But, as we all know, with the cost of breathing, ahh, I mean living, reaching as high as a Mariah Carey note, I’ve had to rethink my gifting strategy this year.

Want to join the family? Sign up to our Kidspot newsletter for more stories like this.

It’s craft time

I love giving presents more than receiving them, so I started thinking of clever and thoughtful gifts I could work on to gift at Chistmas time.

I made a list of all the family and friends I’d be gifting this holiday season and began thinking of their likes and hobbies.

I also thought of things they said in passing throughout the year or anything I noticed in their home that they didn’t have.

Problem and solution

Problem: keeping track of your glass at family dinner.

Solution: putting everyone’s name on them.

My husband is one of four kids, and three out of the four have a significant other.

“Is this your glass or mine?” is a question asked time and time again at a dinner table with nine people sitting around it.

I found these super cute two-toned wine glasses at Kmart and used my Cricut to print everyone’s name on vinyl.

I kept the boxes and will gift them to my MIL, who will be able to bring them out when the whole contingent is around and pack them away afterwards- my husband’s family also has a habit of breaking glasses, so I grabbed a couple of spares!

Cost: $45

Problem: My sister had a baby in January and didn’t have a bauble with my niece’s name.

Solution: DIY bauble.

My sister will do everything she can to avoid heading to a shopping centre in December and typically has her Christmas shopping done by the end of the Black Friday sales.

This means she wouldn’t be visiting her local Westfield to buy her January-born daughter a bauble with her name on it.

I decided I’d gift this, along with a Mummy and Daddy bauble, and found these incredible (and very big!) baubles on Shein.

Once again, out came the Cricut and I was done in under 30 minutes.

RELATED: DIY Christmas wrapping paper

Cost: $25

Problem: I was making Limoncello but wanted the bottle to look cute

Solution: Design and make my own label

I’m not a drinker, but if a bottle of Limoncello comes out of the freezer, I won’t say no to a sip.

I decided to try my hand at making my own using this taste recipe. But when I poured it into the bottle, it didn’t look so enticing.

I decided to jump on my computer and draw up a label, printed it and voila, a super cute and personalised gift.

Cost: $50

RELATED: Mum faces backlash for strict budget on Christmas gifts

No Cricut? No problem!

While I’ve been giving my Cricut an absolute workout this silly season, I’ve also made some other DIY gifts in the kitchen.

I’ve made some biscuits, a picnic hamper of goodies, and printed a photo and popped it in a frame to add to my Grandmother’s already extensive collection.

It’s the thought that counts

According to Finder.com.au, Aussies spend on average $1,479 at Christmas on on presents, food, alcohol, eating out and travel.

Instead of heading to the shops (or mindless scrolling) and impulse buying presents, I decided I’d put more time than money into this year’s gift-giving.

At the end of the day, Christmas is about spending time with loved ones, and I don’t see the point in digging a financial hole to do that.