Thief who stole ink cartridges to fund coke habit said ‘when you’re trying to make money you don’t steal potatoes’

A thief who stole more than £6,000 of ink cartridges to found his cocaine habit told cops bluntly “when you’re trying to make money you don’t steal potatoes,” a court heard today.

Coleraine Magistrates Court also heard that working in an organised trio, Edvardas Tutylis and his two unknown accomplices followed the same modes operandi as they targeted supermarkets as far apart as Carrick, Coleraine and Enniskillen over a two month period.

As Lithuanian national Tutyliss, listed as no fixed abode, appeared at court by videolink from prison a prosecuting lawyer outlined that in each incident Tutyliss and a second man would walk to the ink cartridge aisles in the respective supermarkets.

Once there, they lifted multiple packs of ink cartridges and hid them in a bag but security and CCTV noticed how the pair were on their phones at the time, linking them to a third man who was “acting as a spotter” and directing them as to when it was safe to lift the cartridges.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that on one occasion, the ‘spotter’ engaged the security guard in conversation as Tutlys and the second man walked out of the store.

In total Tutlys entered guilty pleas to five charges of theft, all relating to ink cartridges amounting to a total worth of £6,013 from Tesco and Asda stores on Coleraine, Enniskillen and Carrick.

Arrested and interviewed Tutlys admitted stealing the cartridges to order so that he could buy cocaine, admitting to police that “when you’re trying to make money you don’t steal potatoes.”

Defence counsel for the thief admitted that once the sentence is complete “he will be deported after his release” and further that he actively wants to go so that he can be with relatives.

Imposing a ten month jail sentence, District Judge Peter King said he had been minded to refer the case to the Crown Court for sentencing given the high value of the theft but that would only delay his deportation “and frankly that’s not something I want to do.”