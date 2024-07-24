“They Not Here to Make Money”: USA Boxing Head Coach Opens Up About Boxers Giving Up Everything to Follow Their Dream at Paris Olympics 2024

Competing in the Olympics is often considered the pinnacle of a boxer’s career. Representing the USA, a country renowned for its dominance in the sport, makes it even more exhilarating. With the 2024 Paris Olympics approaching on June 2nd, Billy Walsh, the head coach for Team USA, has revealed what these athletes are sacrificing to chase the gold.

This year, eight fighters—four men and four women—will be representing the US. In a surprising twist, Jake Paul is stepping into the role of mental coach for the team, a fact he revealed on his podcast, BS w/Jake Paul, after his bout with Mike Perry. Before they all jet off to Paris, he dropped a video today on YouTube where Walsh gave fans the lowdown on what these fighters are up against.

Olympic Gold is bigger than family, loved ones, and careers!

Paul’s video highlighted his training sessions with the boxer where Walsh praised the contenders in the mix. He hinted that each athlete has a compelling story, many emerging from tough and diverse backgrounds. As Walsh put it, “They give up everything… and move here to become an Olympian. [They are] not here to make money, they’re here to follow their dream.”

What drives USA boxers to sacrifice everything for the Paris 2024 Olympics?

For the chance to bring home a gold medal, Walsh emphasized that these boxers are sacrificing their families, loved ones, and careers. “Without doubt the desire and the passion is here. They understand the skill set and what it takes to become a gold manist,” he continued. But the question is, who are these eight boxers?

The best of the best in one team!

In the men’s flyweight division, keep an eye on 29-year-old Roscoe Hill—he’s got boxing in his blood, with his father having trained legends like George Foreman and Archie Moore. And don’t forget featherweight Jahmal Harvey, aged 21, who clinched victory at the 2023 Pan American Games and is gunning for gold as well.

Omari Jones, competing in the welterweight division, is another contender to watch. At just 21 years old, he was a runner-up at the 2021 World Championships, making him a strong favorite for the top prize this year.

On the women’s side, 27-year-old Jajaira Gonzalez is a standout, poised to capture gold. She already boasts a Youth Olympic gold from 2014 and narrowly missed qualifying for the senior Olympics in 2016.

Joining her are Pan American medalists Morelle McCane and Jennifer Lozano, both preparing for the games. Also making waves is 20-year-old Alyssa Mendoza, marking her debut, and super heavyweight Joshua Edwards, who secured his spot in Paris with a significant win at the 2023 Pan American Games.

With such a formidable lineup, Team USA boxing looks primed to make a strong bid for multiple gold medals in Paris. And who knows, this could also pave the way for their professional debuts. Will you be tuning in to watch the action?