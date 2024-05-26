Ebanie Bridges thinks the judges’ scorecards for Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant were ‘bulls***’.

Brooke sent VanZant tumbling to the canvas in the opening round after connecting with a clean right-hand but the UFC veteran dusted herself off and got right back into the fight.

Bridges felt Brooke had done enough to beat VanZant Credit: Instagram – Ebanie Bridges

After five hard-fought rounds at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on Saturday night, the Misfits Boxing 15 main event went to the scorecards.

One judge gave it to Brooke 48-46, a second official went 48-46 for VanZant and the third had it 47-47 as the crossover clash was declared a split draw.

As a result, Brooke retains her Misfits Boxing middleweight title while both women are now expected to rematch in the near future.

Former IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges – Brooke’s mentor and training partner – was ringside for the fight and was left fuming with the result.

In a video uploaded to the Aussie’s Instagram story of her and Brooke in the changing rooms after the fight, Bridges said: “We are here with Elle.

“F***ing smashed it, I’m so proud of her. I think she f***ing won, I think the draw is bulls***.

“They just wanna make money. They just wanna make money because they wanna see it again. Aw, my baby! You’re the best.”

Brooke appeared visibly disappointed when the result was read out but she showed her class when she was handed the microphone.

Bridges’ acts as a mentor and training partner to Brooke

“It’s one of those things where you have to rewatch it,” Brooke said about the decision.

“Because in there, you’re getting hit but you’re also hitting.

“I don’t think I’m experienced enough to think ‘Yeah, I’m 100 per cent winning this’

“But with the knockdown, I could see me winning it but I have to watch it back.

“I was just saying to Paige ‘We get a big money rematch! This is perfect!’”

VanZant added: “Honestly I said it would be a tough fight the whole camp.

“I knew how tough she was. I took the fight for a reason. I was excited. I watched her past fights.

“I knew it’d be tough. It is what it is. It sets up the perfect rematch.

“I signed a multi-fight contract for a reason. It looks like we’re going to do it one more time, I think in Dubai it sounds like.”

Despite PVZ’s insistence that a second fight would take place in Dubai, Misfits Boxing chief Mams Taylor confirmed they will run it back in the UK.