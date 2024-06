Going on vacation’s so fun…but can also be so expensive. It can be hard to budget yourself when you’re there trying to live your best life.

The good news is that there’s some easy hacks you can do before and during your trip that’ll help you save money. By doing these ten things, you’ll still be enjoying your vacation, just without breaking the bank!

Avoid peak times of the day Look for last-minute deals Be open to free activities Keep an eye out for tourist traps Do as the locals do Get a little creative before purchasing Look for bundle deals Budget for one splurge meal each day Take advantage of free hotel amenities Rethink your souvenir strategy

