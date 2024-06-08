These Are the Cheapest Days of the Year — How You Can Save Thousands

Finding ways to save money is a priority for many of us, and timing your purchases strategically can lead to significant savings. By taking advantage of certain days and periods throughout the year when prices are lower, you can keep more money in your pocket. Here are some of the cheapest days of the year to make purchases and how much you might typically save on these days.

Black Friday

Date: The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Why It’s Cheap: Retailers offer massive discounts to kick off the holiday shopping season.

How to Save: Make a list of items you need, compare prices ahead of time, and take advantage of doorbuster deals and online sales.

Typical Savings: Up to 50-70% on electronics, appliances, and clothing.

Cyber Monday

Date: The Monday following Thanksgiving.

Why It’s Cheap: Online retailers provide deep discounts on electronics, clothing, and more.

How to Save: Set up alerts for price drops, use coupon codes, and shop early to avoid items selling out.

Typical Savings: Up to 40-60% on tech gadgets, software, and home goods.

Amazon Prime Day

Date: Annually in July (dates may vary).

Why It’s Cheap: Amazon offers exclusive deals for Prime members across a wide range of products.

How to Save: Sign up for a Prime membership trial if you don’t already have one, and add desired items to your wish list in advance.

Typical Savings: Up to 30-50% on electronics, household items, and Amazon devices.

End of Season Sales

Date: Typically at the end of each season (e.g., January for winter clothing, August for summer items).

Why It’s Cheap: Retailers clear out seasonal inventory to make room for new arrivals.

How to Save: Plan your wardrobe purchases at the end of each season and stock up on discounted items for the following year.

Typical Savings: Up to 50-70% on seasonal clothing and accessories.

Back to School Sales

Date: Late July to early September.

Why It’s Cheap: Discounts on school supplies, clothing, and electronics.

How to Save: Buy in bulk, take advantage of tax-free weekends, and look for student discounts.

Typical Savings: Up to 30-50% on school supplies and electronics.

Labor Day Weekend

Date: First Monday in September and the preceding weekend.

Why It’s Cheap: Significant sales on appliances, home goods, and outdoor furniture.

How to Save: Shop for big-ticket items like refrigerators and grills, and compare prices across stores.

Typical Savings: Up to 20-40% on appliances and outdoor furniture.

New Year’s Day

Date: January 1.

Why It’s Cheap: Retailers offer discounts to clear out holiday inventory.

How to Save: Look for deals on fitness equipment, holiday decor, and winter clothing.

Typical Savings: Up to 50% on fitness equipment and holiday items.

Post-Holiday Sales

Date: Immediately after major holidays (e.g., Christmas, Easter).

Why It’s Cheap: Retailers discount leftover holiday merchandise.

How to Save: Stock up on decorations, gift wrap, and seasonal items for the next year.

Typical Savings: Up to 50-70% on holiday decorations and gifts.

Fourth of July

Date: July 4.

Why It’s Cheap: Sales on outdoor furniture, grills, and summer apparel.

How to Save: Shop early in the week leading up to the holiday and take advantage of early bird specials.

Typical Savings: Up to 20-40% on outdoor furniture and grills.

Presidents’ Day Weekend

Date: Third Monday in February and the preceding weekend.

Why It’s Cheap: Deals on mattresses, appliances, and electronics.

How to Save: Research products and prices ahead of time and compare deals from multiple retailers.

Typical Savings: Up to 20-50% on mattresses and appliances.

Memorial Day Weekend

Date: Last Monday in May and the preceding weekend.

Why It’s Cheap: Sales on appliances, home goods, and mattresses.

How to Save: Make a list of needed items, and check online and in-store deals.

Typical Savings: Up to 20-40% on appliances and home goods.

Small Business Saturday

Date: The Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Why It’s Cheap: Promotions from local small businesses.

How to Save: Support local retailers and take advantage of unique deals and products not found in big-box stores.

Typical Savings: Up to 20-30% at local retailers.

Super Saturday

Date: The Saturday before Christmas.

Why It’s Cheap: Last-minute holiday deals on a wide range of items.

How to Save: Be prepared to shop early and look for markdowns on toys, electronics, and clothing.

Typical Savings: Up to 30-50% on last-minute gifts.

Tax-Free Weekends

Date: Varies by state.

Why It’s Cheap: No sales tax on specific items such as clothing, school supplies, and electronics.

How to Save: Plan your back-to-school shopping around these weekends to maximize savings.

Typical Savings: 4-10% off in sales tax savings, depending on the state.

Halloween

Date: October 31 and the days following.

Why It’s Cheap: Discounts on costumes, candy, and decorations.

How to Save: Stock up on next year’s Halloween supplies in early November.

Typical Savings: Up to 50-70% on Halloween items.

Conclusion

By strategically timing your purchases to coincide with these cheapest days of the year, you can save thousands of dollars. Plan ahead, do your homework, and be ready to take advantage of the best deals when they arise.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

