There Was Never ‘Any Plan’ For Prince Harry to Make Royal Money Forever, Insider Says

Prince Harry might have left the royal family on his own, but it’s no secret that he would have always been a step below his brother. Of course, it’s the reason he titled his bestselling memoir “Spare,” referring to the idea that he was only born as a backup in case something happened to the future king.

Although Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, ditched royal life four years ago, Harry wouldn’t have received the same treatment as Prince William no matter what. And one royal expert says that there was never “any plan” for Harry to make money, which is why he has been inheriting so much.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince Harry is set to inherit around $9 million

The royal family certainly doesn’t struggle financially, and such is the case for Harry, despite that he isn’t a working royal.