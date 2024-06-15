June 15, 2024
Thee Plus-Money Bets for Saturday


It’s the weekend. You’re busy, you have places to go and people to see. You don’t have time to deep dive into the 15-game MLB slate and you certainly don’t have the patience to bet on huge favorites to yield just a small payout.

That’s where I come in. On today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers, not only am I going to give you my best three bets for today’s baseball action, but I’m going to make sure all three plays have plus-money odds to make sure you get the best bang for your buck.

Let’s dive into it.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction

The total for this game is set at 8.0, but since I promised plus-money plays, we’re going to take the UNDER 7.0 instead, which is available at DraftKings for +149.

Let’s start with the obvious. Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs and he has an elite ERA on the year of 1.96 ERA. Any game involving Imanaga has the chance to be an extremely low-scoring one.

Then there’s the Cubs offense, which ranks dead last in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days. A bad offense and an elite pitcher spells a low-scoring affair to me. I’ll take the alternate total of UNDER 7.

Pick: Alternate Total UNDER 7 Runs (+149)

Angels vs. Giants Prediction

If you want to bet on the Angels this season, it’s best to make it a first five inning bet. That way we can avoid their horrific bullpen that ranks 29th in ERA this season.

We’re going to do exactly that and take the Angels to be leading the Giants at the end of the first five innings. San Francisco is rolling with Keaton Winn, who has an abysmal ERA of 6.94 on the season. Let’s try to fade him today.

Pick: Angels F5 (+124)

Royals vs. Dodgers Prediction

The Royals’ success isn’t a fluke. They rank second in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days. The Dodgers are behind them, coming in at seventh in that stat over the same time frame.

Now, with Seth Lugo (2.36 ERA) on the mound, +180 odds for them to beat the Dodgers is downright disrespectful. Give me Kansas City to pull off the upset tonight.

Pick: Royals +180

