November 29, 2023
The YSL Trial: Attorney Claims YFN Lucci Targeted Young Thug for Beef to Become a Bigger Artist and Make Money


The YSL Rico trial rolled into day two on Tuesday, bringing about an interesting note from Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel.

According to court reporter Bryson Paul, Steel dives into Young Thug’s beef with fellow Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, claiming it started because Lucci needed money.

According to Paul, Lucci’s beef was due to being “broke and trying to attach himself to a bigger artist like thug did @LilTunechi.”

YFN Lucci has chose not to appear in the YSL case as a witness.

DJ Akademiks posted court documents showing Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, refused to sign a subpoena to appear in court against YSL defendants.

Lucci and Young Thug have a long-standing beef. Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling spoke to TMZ in December and stated he would not be a part of the YSL RICO case. Findling says Lucci has not been in contact with law enforcement that has any involvement in the current YSL case.

“Any party can announce, for example, that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case,” Findling said.

Like Young Thug, Lucci is currently sitting in jail for a trial involving murder charges. His focus is presently on the Fulton County case.







