



In today’s investment world, having the right tools to monitor and manage one’s portfolio performance is essential for individual and professional investors. With numerous mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, and bonds to keep track of, investors can greatly benefit from utilizing high-quality portfolio management solutions. The right software can provide valuable insights into investment returns, fees, asset allocation, and more, ultimately simplifying the investment process and paving the way for informed decision-making. A wide range of portfolio management software is available, catering to different needs and budgets. With options varying from free tools to those involving one-time or ongoing fees, investors can find a solution that best suits their requirements. As we explore the top portfolio management software, price and features are crucial in determining the most suitable choice for each investor. You could be looking for a tool that specializes more in budgeting, while someone else may be looking just to track performance or for investment research. It truly depends. But, there is something for everyone on this list. Searching for a quick summary? Straight to the main points Empower offers top-notch, complimentary portfolio management tools that are a valuable asset for investors, savers, and budgeters alike. Their high-quality tools not only come at no cost but also provide a solid foundation for managing portfolios efficiently. In just approximately ten minutes after signing up, users have access to an extensive collection of tools such as investment tracking, net worth calculations, fee analyzers, budgeters, and cash flow managers. For those in a hurry and keen to utilize the best in the market, click below to begin with Empower.

What are the Top Portfolio Management Software Tools Currently? Empower (formerly Personal Capital)

Ziggma

Quicken

Mint

Investment Account Manager

Morningstar Investor

SigFig Portfolio Tracker Empower (Previously Known as Personal Capital) Empower is an exceptional free investment and portfolio management software for individuals. In fact, I’d say it is one of the best portfolio management software options out there. It is accessible from both mobile devices and desktop computers, providing various features to users. Setting up and syncing accounts is quick, followed by access to a customized dashboard. The financial dashboard provided by Empower includes all bank, credit card, and investment account information, giving users a complete view of their financial performance, asset classes, savings, and budgeting. It is the perfect tool for beginners, and it’s free! The following are some benefits of using Empower’s portfolio tracking software and management tools: Analyzing cash flow, including income and expenses

Calculating net worth, updated with live real estate data

Monitoring and evaluating investment accounts

Retirement planning assistance

Analyzing account fees

Conducting investment check-ups

Examining asset allocations Empower’s investment check-up tool provides insights that rival or even surpass those offered by many full-service brokerages. The check-up tool mainly addresses the question: “Could your portfolio yield equal or higher returns with lower risk?” By comparing the user’s current asset allocation to the recommended target, the program provides improvement suggestions. The retirement planner calculator displays best and worst-case retirement scenarios, indicating how much monthly spending the user’s current portfolio can accommodate during retirement. Empower is easy to use and offers automatic updates, setting it apart from other platforms like Quicken, where updates must be manually requested. Empower’s net worth calculator maintains an up-to-date value of the user’s home, while the portfolio management app allows for quick investment return checks on the go. The platform is known for its fast and seamless account-linking process, which takes less than ten minutes to complete. Users have noted their amazement at Empower’s quick handling of complex investment portfolios, as well as the speed at which they can analyze multiple accounts containing various investments. The user-friendly dashboard is one of Empower’s main selling points, as shown in the following snapshot.

Empower’s retirement analysis tool enables users to adjust their spending projections easily. The tool provides insights into financial security under new spending levels, helping users understand their disposable income. This free tool has few drawbacks, apart from occasional contact from an Empower representative. Overall, Empower is a top-ranking platform for the best investment software. Its automatic account population saves users the trouble of manually inputting data. An ideal choice for those interested in Empower’s investment tools, the platform can be accessed by clicking the button below to begin.

Ziggma Climbing to the second position in our list of top portfolio management software is Ziggma. It is important to note that, similar to Quicken, Ziggma is a subscription service with a premium plan priced at $9.99 per month. For those who prefer not to pay for such services, Empower might be a more suitable option. Despite being a paid service, Ziggma offers many features that make it worth the investment. Catering to investors who seek portfolio tracking, stock research, portfolio simulations and custom stock scores, Ziggma aims to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for portfolio enhancement. Unlike Empower and Quicken, Ziggma offers stock research and stock scoring capabilities. If you are interested in these features, you can give the platform a try with their 7-day free trial. With Ziggma, investors can analyze their existing portfolio using advanced analytics, screen for new assets, and perform stock research all within one platform. What makes Ziggma stand out are its innovative features, designed to provide a detailed understanding of one’s portfolio beyond simply displaying sector and geography breakdowns. Users can either link their accounts or start with a virtual portfolio, a feature common to the best financial planning tools. Additionally, Ziggma provides sophisticated metrics including the “Ziggma Score”, Beta, ESG Score, Yield, Return on Assets, and Revenue Growth. In summary, Ziggma caters to investors who are not only seeking portfolio management tools but also a robust set of features for researching and choosing the right investments for their portfolios.

Quicken Premier 2023 Quicken Premier, a long-standing portfolio management software, has remained a top choice for investors over the years. It works seamlessly with Empower, allowing users to maximize their investment portfolios, budgeting, and saving efforts. Though Quicken recently adopted a subscription fee model, which requires annual renewal, its features have become even more comprehensive in turn. While some investors may find free alternatives like Empower sufficiently comprehensive, Quicken Premier remains the ultimate choice for those willing to invest in a paid software. Quicken Premier’s online portfolio tracker app allows for convenient and efficient financial management on the go. After syncing your financial accounts (including checking, saving, debt, and investment accounts), the software provides an all-in-one financial management platform. Alongside basic money management, budgeting, debt tracking, and cash management tools, Quicken Premier also offers an extensive investment portfolio management program. Users benefit from real-time stock quotes and in-depth portfolio analysis through the Morningstar® X-Ray tool. Key investment management features of Quicken Premier include: A wide range of detailed money and investment management reports with numerous customization options

Easy downloading and tracking of investment accounts, including income, dividends, fees, and more

Comprehensive financial reports, such as capital gains, rate of return, market performance, investment transactions, cost basis, and tax reports

Risk/return analysis capabilities

Retirement planning tools

The Morningstar® Portfolio X-Ray feature, which offers detailed insights into portfolio diversification and characteristics

Option trade tracking On top of its investment capabilities, Quicken Premier also offers extensive tools in the areas of income, expenses, budgeting, and overall money management.

Mint Mint is a widely known free web-based software that provides an extensive range of features for managing personal finances. It allows users to quickly link their accounts, offering a comprehensive view of their financial situation. A note, however. The platform is currently in the process of shutting down, and as of January 2024, you’ll have to go to Credit Karma to get the same functionality as Mint. The platform tracks and organizes various financial accounts such as credit, banking, investment, and retirement, highlighting any associated fees. Mint’s investment tracker enables users to compare their portfolio to market benchmarks and effortlessly view their asset allocation across all investment accounts, including 401(k), mutual funds, brokerage accounts, and IRAs. Mint offers a range of financial tools, including: Income and expense categorization and tracking

Budgeting

Investment tracking

Free credit score

Alerts

Bill pay While the software caters to investors’ diverse needs, Mint also provides helpful tips and advice for both active and passive investors. The platform is suitable for beginner investors looking for a free, basic tool to manage their finances, including saving, spending, budgeting, and tracking. However, intermediate or sophisticated investors seeking advanced stock portfolio management options might find other apps like Empower or Quicken more to their liking. Ultimately, Mint serves as a reliable option for those wanting a simple and efficient means of tracking their financial well-being. Investment Account Manager Investment Account Manager (IAM) is a comprehensive investment accounting software developed by professional money managers since 1985. It aids investors worldwide in understanding and managing their investment portfolios. IAM is well-suited for both novice and experienced investors, focusing specifically on stock portfolio tracking and investment management. With IAM, users can track an unlimited number of portfolios, each managed individually with transactions organized by account. This functionality allows investors to create and track portfolios according to various objectives and parameters. The software’s reporting feature enables customization and even the ability to generate reports that combine portfolios. IAM can consolidate all portfolios to provide an overview of your overall asset allocation, including stocks, bonds, cash, and other investments, as well as in-depth insights into stock sector and size. IAM’s platform offers various reports that include detailed cost basis data, customizable income reports, and more, assisting investors in understanding whether they’re achieving their investment goals. The software caters specifically to investment tracking, offering detailed data for numerous asset types such as cash, money market funds, bonds, preferred stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, common stocks, options, and other investments. The asset library contains extensive security data, including: Security Type

Security Symbol and description

Price

High price alert

Low price alert

Dividends

Earnings

Projected dividends and earnings

Book value

Cash flow

Beta

Bond-specific data

and More Data can be downloaded from your broker or entered manually. IAM’s rebalancing feature aids in identifying and adjusting any portfolio imbalances, offering a sector weight allocation option. Benchmark comparisons and fundamental ratio analysis tools are other notable features for individual stock owners. The software even boasts a professional version for financial advisors. IAM may not be suitable for casual investors who might feel overwhelmed by its extensive features and opt for simpler, yet still robust, platforms like Empower or Ziggma. Compatible with the Windows operating system, IAM can also run on a Mac using Windows emulation software. Users benefit from a generous 60-day free trial. After the trial, a reduced fee of $99 per year includes the QuoteMedia data feed. Alternatively, those who prefer not to renew annually can continue using the software without access to program updates, tech support, or the QuoteMedia data feed. Morningstar Investor Morningstar Investor, previously known as Morningstar Portfolio Manager , is a multifaceted portfolio management software that permits investors to input their holdings either manually or by importing them. This comprehensive tool offers valuable insights and analysis, including the widely respected Morningstar portfolio x-ray. The x-ray feature provides investors with an overview of their stock style diversification, sector and style breakdowns, geographical distribution, and summaries of fees and expenses. Additionally, Morningstar Investor can be accessed with a Quicken membership, allowing for seamless securities importing. Opting for the free version of Morningstar Investor includes: Investment tracking for stocks, bonds, and cash. Users can either manually input or import securities, share quantities, purchase dates, and commissions.

Portfolio tracking through the “Tracking” tab, which displays details such as price, percentage change, market value, asset allocation percentages, and Morningstar fund ratings. Access to the portfolio analysis report requires a premium subscription.

A “My Performance” tab showcasing your portfolio’s progress graphically while comparing it to a specified index.

Morningstar X-Ray, a feature which analyzes your overall investment positions, incorporating elements like asset allocation, stock sector, and stock type. More in-depth analysis is available with a premium subscription. The premium version of Morningstar Investor encompasses a multitude of features, such as fund and stock screening, fundamental analysis ratios, and comprehensive portfolio x-ray interpretation, comprising style, financial ratio, and expense analysis. While Morningstar Investor’s premium subscription is pricier than some alternatives, it offers an extensive range of tools that may be worth considering, especially for more advanced investors. One suggestion would be to try a free tool or a more affordable option first to see if it meets your needs. If you require additional capabilities, consider trialing the Morningstar Investor premium subscription for 14 days. Following the trial period, users can choose between an annual fee of $249 or a monthly fee of $34.99. SigFig Portfolio Tracker Software SigFig is a robo-advisor offering a free online portfolio tracker that deserves a mention in this list, even though it might be less comprehensive than Empower. The free portfolio tracker provides a variety of features, including: Investment account synchronization

Portfolio monitoring

Reporting dashboards

External portfolio analysis through SigFig Guidance

Live chat and phone support The free SigFig investment manager tool is accessible to everyone and includes mutual fund trackers and stock tracking software. For those interested in their robo-advisory investment manager service, SigFig charges a competitive 0.25% of assets under management (AUM) fee. Unlike many low-fee robo-advisors, SigFig allows their users to maintain their existing Fidelity, Schwab, or TD Ameritrade accounts, which is a convenient option for larger portfolios to avoid tax implications and complications due to transferring investments. SigFig focuses on optimizing your investment portfolio by analyzing, monitoring, and improving it automatically. This is made possible through their algorithmic investment strategies developed in partnership with Fidelity and Schwab. The system works toward balancing and diversifying investments while minimizing fees and reducing risks. With SigFig’s Asset Management technology, your current investments are instantly analyzed, taking into account your goals and risk tolerance to create a tailored individualized portfolio strategy. The automated system constantly oversees and optimizes your investments while reducing management fees. The minimum investment required for SigFig’s investment portfolio management services is $2,000, offering free services to accounts valued under $10,000. For accounts worth more than $10,000, an annual 0.25% AUM fee covers the services provided. Investment portfolio tracking software – Notable contenders An ideal portfolio tracker suits your needs and can handle a growing portfolio. Here are some noteworthy investment and stock portfolio management software tools to consider. Yahoo Finance Portfolio Tracker : A free tracker allowing for import from spreadsheets or manual input. It offers investment details such as fundamentals, performance, news, and risk analysis.

Ticker app : Compatible with iOS and Android, it allows for monitoring multiple portfolios with detailed charts and graphs. The free app displays positions, profits, losses, and news. Holdings have to be manually added.

PortfolioVisualizer.com : While not specifically a portfolio tracker, it’s a sophisticated, free investment analysis tool. It provides online portfolio analysis tools like backtesting, Monte Carlo simulation, tactical asset allocation, and optimization.

Sharesight.com : Ideal for new investors with a few positions, this free stock portfolio tracker has automatic holding updates, tax, and performance reporting. Comes with up to ten holdings free-of-charge, and also tracks dividends and stock splits for accurate performance data. For a complete portfolio analysis tool, consider Ziggma or Investment Account Manager. However, a simple portfolio tracker app like Empower (free) or Quicken (paid) may suffice for some investors. Remember to make an informed decision after thoroughly reviewing the software’s features and compatibility with your investment needs. FAQ What is portfolio management software? Portfolio management software is a computer application that helps you monitor and analyze your investments. This type of software typically includes features for tracking purchases, sales, dividends, capital gains, and price data, assisting you in evaluating the performance of your assets. Which app is the best for tracking portfolios? Finding the best app for tracking portfolios depends on individual preferences. Many investment brokerages offer their proprietary tracker apps. To keep an eye on investments across multiple accounts, Empower (formerly Personal Capital) is a popular choice due to its extensive features. What are some top investment tools? Investment tools span across various applications, including budgeting, saving, and investing software. Mint stands out as a beginner-friendly investment tool for monitoring personal finances. YNAB is highly regarded for budgeting purposes, and if you’re looking to start investing and learn along the way, you may want to consider exploring the best robo-advisors. Should I choose Empower or Mint? As both Empower and Mint offer free investment management and tracking capabilities, it is recommended to try both and see which suits your needs better. For those looking for sophisticated investment portfolio analysis tools, Empower is the preferred option, while Mint is better suited for basic budgeting and money management. Which free portfolio management software is the best? Empower (previously known as Personal Capital) is highly recommended for its free investment management software offerings. By linking your accounts, you gain access to a comprehensive retirement calculator, investment check-up, fee analyzer, and many other financial insights. Although the company hopes users will sign up for their paid investment management services, the free tools remain accessible to all. Ziggma is another worthy alternative to consider. The top portfolio analysis software summary Investment portfolio analysis applications are valuable for monitoring returns, managing asset allocations, and evaluating individual investment outcomes. Various choices, such as DIY spreadsheets and robo-advisors, are available to suit different needs. Selecting the right investment management software largely depends on the desired features. However, the free Personal Capital dashboard offers outstanding investment insights and is easy to set up. Signing up for Personal Capital delivers an added advantage due to its comprehensive investment tracking, making it worth considering even alongside other chosen options.









