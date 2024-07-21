The three phone calls that could save Australians at least $2,000
And personal finance experts say that an effective way to save money amid Australia’s cost of living crunch is shopping around for better deals on basic utilities.
Why it pays to shop around
“Our research tends to find that the majority of consumers who switch say it was a good financial decision, and our data repeatedly show that even if you’re paying an average price for a plan or policy, there’s potential to save tens or hundreds of dollars by moving to the cheapest comparable plan or policy, said Christine Seib, Canstar Blue’s editor-in-chief.
But she advised consumers to “note whether there are conditions, such as a requirement to pay online or deposit a minimum sum per month, attached to an attractive price or rate because you may miss out if you don’t meet the conditions”.
How can you save on electricity and gas?
The tables below show what some consumers serviced by different gas and electricity distributors could save if they moved to the lowest-cost energy retailer in their area, according to Canstar.
Consumers in South Australia paying average annual costs for electricity could save up to $454 per year by switching to the most affordable energy retailer, and another $276 if they switched to the cheapest gas retailer.
Western Australian residents have a choice between providers for gas but not electricity. Tasmania residents have a choice of providers for electricity but not gas. NT residents have a single provider for both gas and electricity.
How can you save on insurance?
Insurance savings, plus those for electricity and gas, could mean some Australians paying average costs for these could save upwards of $2,000 a year, according to Canstar.
How to get a savings interest boost?
“To get the best out of your money with a savings account, savers have to shop around,” Canstar finance expert Steve Mickenbecker said.
What’s stopping people from shopping around?
“But broadly speaking, putting aside time to compare and switch if you find a better product does offer the potential to save and, in some sectors, isn’t hugely complex because there are many free comparison sites that will do much of the work for you.”
The information in this article is general in nature and is not intended as financial advice; you should consult with a licensed professional to make the decisions that are right for you.