The safety risks of using alternative heating methods to save money | Northwest & National News

While alternative heating methods — such as space heaters and fireplaces, are available — the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) 2022 Home Heating Fires Report warns against the increased dangers and highlights that heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in U.S. homes.

Before using alternative heating methods, consider getting help with your heating bill or exploring other ways to save on your heating costs. Some households may qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which can help cover some heating costs. Taking steps to winterize your home can also help save on heating costs while minimizing risks.

Exploring these avenues can be especially advantageous when considering that insurance coverage varies when it comes to alternative heating methods. While turning on a space heater or lighting a fire in your fireplace may help you save money on your monthly heating bill, many homeowners may find out too late they are not fully covered in the event of a house fire caused by these sources. Therefore, it’s essential to understand which of the top winter home insurance claims your policy covers. Before using alternative heating methods, learn about the risks and find an affordable renters insurance plan or buy a quality home insurance policy to protect your property in the event of an accident.

Methodology

MoneyGeek analyzed data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) to estimate how much more natural gas heating will cost around the country this winter (2023–24) than it did last (2022–2023). Gas consumption data and retail prices for residential customers from November 2022 were used to determine 2022 natural gas heating bills per household. Our data team utilized the EIA’s Winter Fuels Outlook to determine how consumption and prices will change for winter 2023–2024.

MoneyGeek used household data from the 2020 EIA Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS) — the latest release — to estimate the number of households using natural gas. We used this figure to help estimate natural gas expenditures per household in each state for 2023–2024.

Limitations: Regional projections for consumption and prices from the EIA were used to generate 2023-2024 figures rather than projections for each state. This methodology reflects the percentage increase figures for states in each of those regions.

Full data set

The data points presented are defined as follows:

Rank: Ranked in order of largest to smallest projected Change in Monthly Cost.

The difference between the monthly household natural gas bill in winter 2023–2024 and winter 2022–2023. Monthly Natural Gas Bill per Household (2023–2024): Uses EIA Winter Fuels Outlook projections by region — considering increased consumption and prices — to estimate natural gas heating costs per household per month.

This story was produced by MoneyGeek and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.