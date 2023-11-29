Here you go, insider trading robot:

That is the abstract to a “Technical Report: Large Language Models can Strategically Deceive their Users when Put Under Pressure,” by Jérémy Scheurer, Mikita Balesni and Marius Hobbhahn of Apollo Research. I love that they wanted to answer the question “will artificial intelligence deceive its makers in order to Do Evil,” and the specific form of Evil that they tested was insider trading. It is hard to realistically (and safely!) simulate a situation in which your large language model might murder you, but it is relatively easy to code up a trading game with some tempting material nonpublic information. Here is the simulation: