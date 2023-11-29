November 29, 2023
The Robots Will Insider Trade


Here you go, insider trading robot:

That is the abstract to a “Technical Report: Large Language Models can Strategically Deceive their Users when Put Under Pressure,” by Jérémy Scheurer, Mikita Balesni and Marius Hobbhahn of Apollo Research. I love that they wanted to answer the question “will artificial intelligence deceive its makers in order to Do Evil,” and the specific form of Evil that they tested was insider trading. It is hard to realistically (and safely!) simulate a situation in which your large language model might murder you, but it is relatively easy to code up a trading game with some tempting material nonpublic information. Here is the simulation:



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The Day Charlie Munger Was Introduced To The World

The Day Charlie Munger Was Introduced To The World

November 29, 2023
6 big money mistakes to fix before 2024

6 big money mistakes to fix before 2024

November 29, 2023

You may have missed

Here’s how close stock market indexes are to their all-time highs

Here’s how close stock market indexes are to their all-time highs

November 29, 2023
Chainlink signal resurfaces: is another 31% rally coming?

Chainlink signal resurfaces: is another 31% rally coming?

November 29, 2023

5 Ways to Create Quick Marketing Wins

November 29, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

From Russian PR to ‘online grifters’: who is spreading climate disinformation in 2023?

November 29, 2023
Volcanic winter may have paved the way for the demise of the dinosaurs

Volcanic winter may have paved the way for the demise of the dinosaurs

November 29, 2023
The Robots Will Insider Trade

The Robots Will Insider Trade

November 29, 2023