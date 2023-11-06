The Real Reason Clayton's Mom Lives Inside His Closet

Summary Clayton Clark’s mom, Violet, lives in his walk-in closet to save money for her own place, despite it being temporary for over three years.

Violet has a hoarding problem and has a habit of holding onto unnecessary items for sentimental reasons, causing a lack of space in Clayton’s apartment.

Clayton worries that his girlfriend, Anali, will be shocked and regret her decision once she sees the disorganization and lack of space in their home on 90 Day Fiancé.





There’s a reason why 90 Day Fiancé star Clayton Clark’s mom, Violet, lives inside his walk-in closet in season 10. 90 Day Fiancé fans first saw Clayton in the trailer for the 2023 edition of the show. It featured Clayton and Violet and her now infamous closet-turned-bedroom that fans had been waiting to see on screen for four weeks. Several couples, such as Nikki Sanders and Igor, AKA Justin, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Nick Seungdo and Devin Hoofman, and Ashley Michelle and Manuel, were introduced to viewers, but not Clayton and Anali.

Clayton and Anali’s relationship finally made it to season 10 in episode 5. Clayton, 29, is a man from Kentucky, and his partner is 26-year-old Peruvian woman Anali. Clayton and Anali met on a language-learning app when she was learning English, and he was learning Spanish. They developed feelings for each other within a few weeks, and Clayton decided to fly to Peru to see her in person eight months after they started talking. Clayton proposed to Anali four days later. Even though Anali gave him a delayed yes, he decided to take things ahead and applied for her K-1 visa so that she could come to America.

Related: 20 Best Reality TV Shows Right Now





Clayton Lives With Two Guinea Pigs, Two Chihuahuas & His Mom In Kentucky

Clayton told the cameras he was worried about Anali’s reaction to his apartment, which he shares with his five roommates. The Lexington man first introduced his two guinea pigs on 90 Day Fiancé. Their names are Baby Pig and Chocolate. He explained how guinea pigs have a “special noise” for every emotion they have. Clayton mimicked the guinea pigs while revealing he has two more pets in his house. “I also have two Chihuahuas, Coco and Buster,” he added. Clayton then did the biggest reveal of the season as he introduced his “one last roommate.” It was Violet, his mother, whom Clayton lovingly addresses as “Mamas.”

Clayton’s Mom Is Saving Money To Get Her Own Place (It’s Been Three Years)

Clayton explained that he’s living in a one-bedroom apartment, and his mom lives in a walk-in closet. As per Clayton, his mom lives with him so she can save up money to get her own place. Clayton and his mother have been staying in the apartment for over three years. When Violet first opened the door to the house and stepped in, she saw the walk-in closet and decided, “Oh, this is my place right here.” She called it the “perfect” mom-sized bedroom. While Clayton first thought Violet was joking, she told him, “Yep, this is me,” and made the tiny storage space her home.

Clayton’s Mom Is A Hoarder

Violet admitted that her living situation was temporary; however, it’s been “a little longer” than temporary, but it’s working out. Clayton admitted it isn’t easy living with his mom because there’s not a lot of space in the house. Violet also has a hoarding problem, even if Clayton insists it’s not that severe. Clayton’s mom has “hoarding tendencies.” She has a lifelong habit of hanging on to things for too long. The list includes plastic cups, empty movie cases, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, etc., and she doesn’t even open most of these packages. “She’ll just buy it because it looks cute,” Clayton added.

Clayton doesn’t have enough place left in his living room for him to put in a dining table. Clayton understands that Violet has a sentimental value attached to her weird collections, but he wants enough space for him and Anali to live comfortably. Clayton owns a storage vault, but even that is overflowing with Violet’s belongings. Clayton worries that Anali will come to America on 90 Day Fiancé to find out how disorganized he and his mom are. Clayton thinks Anali is about to realize she’s made a big mistake once she’s there.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Source: 90 Day Fiancé/Instagram