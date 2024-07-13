The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by LCM Capital Management Inc

July 13, 2024
BKM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)



LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average is $160.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $393.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Odd Tip for Better Sleep: Save a Little Money

Odd Tip for Better Sleep: Save a Little Money

July 13, 2024
I'm a Financial Advisor: This Money Advice From Grant Cardone Could Help You Make Thousands

I’m a Financial Advisor: This Money Advice From Grant Cardone Could Help You Make Thousands

July 13, 2024

You may have missed

BKM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by LCM Capital Management Inc

July 13, 2024
Odd Tip for Better Sleep: Save a Little Money

Odd Tip for Better Sleep: Save a Little Money

July 13, 2024
I'm a Financial Advisor: This Money Advice From Grant Cardone Could Help You Make Thousands

I’m a Financial Advisor: This Money Advice From Grant Cardone Could Help You Make Thousands

July 13, 2024
Founder of collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital is convicted in securities fraud scheme

Founder of collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital is convicted in securities fraud scheme

July 13, 2024
I'm a Financial Expert: Here Are 5 Tips for the Middle Class To Build an Emergency Fund

I’m a Financial Expert: Here Are 5 Tips for the Middle Class To Build an Emergency Fund

July 13, 2024
Rida Morwa profile picture

Make Money While You Sleep, 2 Big Dividends For A Retirement Dream

July 13, 2024