The Only Investing Strategy That Works To Make Money Consistently Overtime | by Desiree Peralta | Jul, 2024

I’ve tried hundreds of investing plans; this is the one that always generates profit.

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

I don’t like to lose money.

Especially when there’s no point in losing it.

But when you are investing, this is sometimes inevitable, especially when we become greedy and impatient.

Since I started making money nine years ago, I have been interested in ways to earn more with the money I already have. I have tried all the banking products that exist, invested in all markets, and learned multiple strategies to get the most out of my money.

Sometimes, I have won a lot of money; other times, I have simply lost it because I didn’t know how to make the right moves.

I know that there are easy ways to make money (with banking products where you don’t have to think much), slow ways to do it (with high-yield accounts), and fast but risky paths (with the markets).

But there’s one path where I always have profit over time, no matter where I put my money, and that’s the only strategy I have been following lately because it is the one that I feel more comfortable with.