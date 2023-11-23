With the cost of living crunch, parents are finding it harder to budget.

There’s clothes, toys, furniture, food, the list goes on, and the bills go up. Add another one, two or even three kids to that, and you can quickly find yourself in over your head.

That’s exactly the position Sydney mum Maryjean Whyte found herself in when she was pregnant with her second child.

During maternity leave, she started questioning how other families were affording baby items – “specifically people who were less fortunate, because everything was just so expensive”.

Mum-of-three Maryjean Whyte felt like motherhood was becoming too expensive. (Supplied)

She started thinking there had to be a better, faster way to help mums doing it tough, but couldn’t find anything.

So, Whyte took matters into her own hands and set up a Facebook group﻿﻿ called Mums Paying It Forward – Northern Beaches, where local mums could post items they no longer needed and others could grab them on the same day.

And the concept took off quickly.

“I set up the group, and three years on I’ve got 5500 people in there”.

Maryjean wanted a solution to the growing expenses her family faced. (Supplied)

She says the group has welcomed 2000 members in the last year alone: “We just keep getting more member requests, so it’s definitely getting its name out there.”

With greater numbers, Whyte has had to introduce strict rules and tight monitoring, being “really careful about what we’re approving and who we’re letting in”.

All items must be free and in good working condition, car seats must show a manufactured date within 10 years, and no opened formula or food, medicines, second hand underwear or EPI NOs are permitted. Everything else is up for grabs.﻿

Experts agree it’s a novel idea, as long as parents do their due diligence on items before they take them home.

Another great find from the Facebook group. (Supplied)

“These types of grassroots initiatives make our communities stronger, are sustainable and can help with cost of living pressures,” Adam Stingemore from Standards Australia﻿ tells 9honey.

“Parenting products like car seats, prams and toys go to the heart of kid safety, so if you are getting these products for free from Facebook, check that the product is in good working condition, look out for any small, damaged pieces that could pose a safety issue, and make sure any batteries are properly secured within the item.”

The Facebook group now gets more than 200 posts a day from mums offering free goods, all of which 35-year-old Whyte moderates on top her a full-time job and parenting her three kids.

Maryjean says her husband is very supportive of all the hours it takes to run the group. (Supplied)

But she says she’ll always make time for it and has pulled in friend and fellow mum Sarah Jayne to help keep on top of the growing numbers.

“I like giving back. It’s what the group is about. It’s purely about giving back to our community and to other parents in need,” she says.

Mum-of-one Jennifer Elise describes the community as “generous”.

“If you find you are on the hunt for something specific, you post and within minutes you have multiple mums offering you to come collect,” she says.

Local mum Jennifer says her son loves this toy she received from the group. (Supplied)

“We have not only got kids’ stuff, but adult stuff, shoes, wooden serving platters, heaters, pool toys, a chest of drawers. It’s a wonderful group.”

Mums tell 9honey Parenting the sustainability benefits to a community like this also appeals to them.

“I love that I can pass items onto other families, knowing they get loved again and aren’t going to waste,” says Kate Southerton.

﻿”It shows how kind and generous people are,” Bryony Moss ﻿tells 9honey Parenting. “I’m﻿ about to become a single mother by choice and have received some amazing stuff for my son, [who is] due in February.

One mum received this baby swing before passing it onto another mum a few months later (Supplied)

“I can’t wait to be on the other side and give back as well.”

Monica Pronk adds it reinforces the “power and generosity of the motherhood tribe”.

“It’s also an amazing circular economy. Reusing and keeping things from landfill, whilst helping out other mamas in need, it’s the perfect mix of kindness and sustainability.”

Whyte says all the feedback she receives from mums like this makes all the hard work keeping it running worthwhile.

“It has helped [mums] save a lot of money, it’s helped some mums in really vulnerable situations, mums moving homes and setting themselves up, newly-single mums, so I think it’s really just helping people and that’s what I want it to be about.”