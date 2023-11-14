The Impact of Taxes on Dividends and Gains

If the only two things we can be certain about are death and taxes, why don’t we spend more time talking about both? While you understandably wouldn’t bring up your impending burial during Thirsty Thursdays, it’s not something we discuss much as a rule, even with our closest friends or family. Nobody wants to talk about that phantasmagoric figure floating about with a sickle, which is a fitting segue into talking about something that’s even scarier than the Grim Reaper – the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

In 2022, it took 79,000 employees and $14 billion to collect American taxes – Credit: IRS

Talking Taxes

Ever notice how quickly financial pundits back away from the tax topic? “Discuss that with your accountant,” they’ll predictably say, and we find ourselves reacting in the same way when people continue asking us tax-related questions. It’s this taboo topic we get the most questions about, so let’s address the two main reasons why everyone is apprehensive about discussing taxes – complexity and liability.

Navigating Complexity

United States tax law is arguably the most complex on this planet. Federal tax rules span about 75,000 pages today, which is three times more than when President Jimmy Carter called the code “a disgrace to the human race.” That’s according to a piece by Time which discusses the inefficiencies of U.S. taxes which extend well beyond the massive amount of resources consumed by the IRS. Efforts spent trying to comply with federal tax-codes account for more than 6 billion hours of time each year. That’s like having 3 million people just filling out tax returns year-round.

The problem is that taxes aren’t just a means to pay the bills for the American government. Congress micromanages Americans with ever more tax credits, deductions and exemptions for education, energy, health care, saving, working, and other activities. The single best advice we could ever give you relating to taxes is simply this. Go find a good accountant and pay them to do your taxes for the rest of your life. They’ll know every single workaround you can take advantage of because they live and breathe the stuff. And you’re not just paying them for their tribal knowledge on navigating the tax law jungle, you’re buying peace of mind for about $300 a year.

The average cost of having an accountant do your taxes – Credit: The National Society of Accountants

Reducing Liability

Many clever ways exist for U.S. citizens to avoid paying taxes. Some will seem borderline criminal, and that’s because complex systems allow for clever workarounds that aren’t obvious to everyone. What may feel like “cheating on your taxes” could be just following the crazy rules. People cheat on taxes all the time, but you’ll rarely hear about John Doe’s accountant cheating on his taxes. That’s because no accountant will risk their profession just to put a few bucks in the pocket of someone who pays them $300 a year. For your average American, a tax accountant is as important as a doctor.

Not only will using an accountant open up all the doors to saving on your taxes, it will also help you sleep well at night knowing your accountant’s signature is on your tax returns. Contrast that to someone trying to do their own taxes and hoping they got everything right. It’s not likely when you consider that a single IRS income credit – earned income credit – is incorrectly calculated an estimated 27% of the time. Let the experts assume liability for following the world’s most complex tax codes so you can do what you do best – earn money and invest it. Here’s about how much Americans can expect to be taxed before the accountants work their magic.

Tax rates on ordinary income – Credit: Investopedia

Money is difficult to make, so be sure you’re giving as little away as possible during the transition from gross wages (what you get paid) to net wages (what you get to keep). Once you have an accountant handling your yearly tax returns, you’re now financially mature enough to consider investing your own money.

Taxes and Investing

In the same way Congress uses taxes as a carrot and stick, they also provide mechanisms for investing that encourage saving instead of spending. Perhaps the best example of this would be retirement accounts like IRAs and 401Ks.

Tax-Free Retirement Accounts

The complexity of the U.S. tax system extends to retirement accounts, so we’ll keep this as simple as possible. If you’re gainfully employed at a decent company, they’ll likely talk about a “401K benefit.”

About 401Ks

A 401K is a retirement account you can contribute to from your gross wages. Since gross wages aren’t taxed, the money you contribute to a 401K is more than what you’d receive taking the money. It a classic example of a delayed gratification decision:

Give $1,000 for later

Keep an additional $700 now

As a rule, you should always contribute the maximum amounts to your 401K benefit. Some employers match the money you put into a 401K, in which case you’d be a fool not to maximize this amount. Since this is the earliest money most people put to work, be very critical about fund selections. Pay close attention to the fees you’re being charged because these have the most impact over time. When you move to a different employer, convert those 401K dollars to a self-directed IRA and then use the money to invest in low-fee ETFs from Vanguard.

About IRAs

An IRA or Individual Retirement Account is an account you open with your brokerage firm where contributions are tax deductible. So, if you put $10,000 into an IRA, your taxable income for the year decreases by that amount. Of course, there’s a limit on the amount of money you can put into an IRA every year. Once the money is in the IRA account, whatever gains you make will only be taxed (as ordinary income) when you start withdrawing money from the account at the ripe old age of 59.5 years old. The other common type of IRA is a Roth IRA which is funded using after-tax dollars, and therefore isn’t taxed when you start making distributions in your golden years (or even before with no early-withdrawal penalties).

A Roth IRA is an Individual Retirement Account to which you contribute after-tax dollars. While there are no current-year tax benefits, your contributions and earnings can grow tax-free, and you can withdraw them tax-free and penalty free after age 59½ and once the account has been open for five years.

Deciding which type of IRA to open is a topic in itself, but the main reason you’d want to open an IRA of any type if that you’ll pay less taxes on money you make in those accounts. What you don’t want to do is open an IRA and then start losing money. Do that in a normal brokerage account so you can write off those losses.

Taxes on Selling Stocks

When you start investing, you suddenly introduce decisions that can impact your taxes. If you are making money in the market, worrying about paying taxes is a good problem to have. Because we expect investors to be smart enough to know that “trading” is a sure-fire way to the poor house, we’ll assume that you always hold stocks longer than 365 days, and therefore are taxed as “long-term gains.” If you enter positions with strong convictions and a horizon measured in decades, then you’ll never need to worry about “short-term gains.”

When you sell a stock, you either make money or lose money. If you make money, it’s referred to as “capital gains.”

Most capital gains are currently taxed at a rate of 0%, 15%, or 20%, depending on the taxpayer’s income. Credit: Investopedia

Being taxed on long-term gains is a great problem to have. Pay the taxes and be happy. If you have net losses (you lost more money than you made in a single tax year), you’re allowed to write them off on your taxes. In other words, they’re subtracted from your ordinary income. There’s a limit to the amount you can write off, but your accountant will roll it over to the next year if that happens. Just provide them with all your brokerage statements every year and be done with it. For dividend growth investors, each stock will produce tax documents on its dividends. Send these to your accountant too.

Taxes on Dividends

For those investors following a dividend growth investing strategy, dividend income will be (or already is) a meaningful component of their total return. Up until retirement, you might have all your dividends being invested right back into the stocks – what’s called a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) – but you’ll still be paying taxes. Whenever a dividend is paid by one of your stocks, it’s taxed as capital gains in most cases. Those forms you send your accountant for each of your dividend growth stocks say whether the dividends are taxed as capital gains or ordinary income. Having your dividends taxed as capital gains (lower rates) is desirable over having them taxes as ordinary income (higher rates).

Ordinary dividends are payments made to shareholders that are taxed at the same rate as their regular income. Qualified dividends are taxed at a lower capital gains rate of no more than 20%. Most dividends from stock in US companies held for more than 60 days will pay qualified dividends. Credit: Business Insider

Some dividends are exempt from being qualified and taxed as ordinary income. These are intuitively called “ordinary dividends” and are often paid by real estate investment trusts (REITs) or master limited partnerships (MLPs). Special one-off dividends are also ordinary. For all practical purposes, you shouldn’t concern yourself with ordinary dividends vs qualified dividends. Just invest your money and send tall those tax forms from your brokerage accounts to your accountant.

Conclusion

You can’t provide any thoughts about taxes without the bog-standard disclaimer. None of what you’ve read today should be taken as tax advice because none of our MBAs are remotely qualified to dispense tax advice of any kind. We’re simply telling you what we’ve observed and what’s worked for us. Since all the information presented surrounds citizens of the United States, we’ll look to do a follow up piece on how investing in U.S. stocks affects foreign investors. It’s probably the question we get asked most, so we’re going to provide some basic answers which you can then go discuss with your accountant.