The Fallout From Musk’s Profanity-laden Attack on Advertisers Isn’t Over

The Musk backlash isn’t over yet

On Thursday was meant to be a big day for Tesla and its investors, as the electric vehicle maker finally began delivering to customers its much-ballyhooed Cybertruck pickup — its first new model in more than three years.

Instead, Tesla’s shares fell nearly 2 percent. Some of that loss may be because of disappointing news about the Cybertruck’s pricing and availability. But some may also reflect renewed concern about Elon Musk’s latest comments, made at the DealBook Summit this week, and whether his self-inflicted damage at X is distracting from his other businesses.

Advertisers aren’t impressed by Musk’s recent tirade. On Wednesday, he asserted that brands were trying to “blackmail” him by suspending their advertising after he endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory on X. “Don’t advertise,” he said, before using an expletive for emphasis.

At least a half-dozen marketing agencies said that their clients would keep their ad campaigns off the site, while others had begun to counsel clients to also pull back. “There is no advertising value that would offset the reputational risk of going back on the platform,” Lou Paskalis, the founder and C.E.O. of AJL Advisory, a marketing consultancy, told The Times.