The Energy Saving Advice You Need This Winter

Climate Clock

The Climate Clock is a version of the Doomsday clock that has been running since 1947 – this tracks the risk of global man-made disaster, through man made technology (like nuclear weapons) – displaying the minutes and seconds left before midnight, when disaster strikes. The climate crisis is a small part of the calculations made.

The climate clock uses a similar approach, but, focuses only on the climate crisis – which is the biggest and most urgent existential threat we face.

“The Climate Clock is a countdown to the biggest man-made disaster we

face – but also a measure by which we can track our progress – moving

from fossil to renewable energy. It shows we have no time to lose –

the clock is ticking…” Dale Vince, OBE.