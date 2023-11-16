November 16, 2023
The Energy Saving Advice You Need This Winter


Climate Clock

The Climate Clock is a version of the Doomsday clock that has been running since 1947 – this tracks the risk of global man-made disaster, through man made technology (like nuclear weapons) – displaying the minutes and seconds left before midnight, when disaster strikes. The climate crisis is a small part of the calculations made.

The climate clock uses a similar approach, but, focuses only on the climate crisis – which is the biggest and most urgent existential threat we face.

“The Climate Clock is a countdown to the biggest man-made disaster we
face – but also a measure by which we can track our progress – moving
from fossil to renewable energy. It shows we have no time to lose –
the clock is ticking…” Dale Vince, OBE.



November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023