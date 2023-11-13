The end-of-year money rule a financial expert says could save you hundreds

Victoria Devine wants Aussies to stop feeling guilty about trying to spend less, especially at this time of the year.

“I promise when you suggest that to whoever you are suggesting it to, it breathes a massive sigh of relief because they’re also experiencing the same cost-of-living crisis that you’re going through,” ﻿the ‘She’s On the Money’ podcast tells 9Honey Money.

In fact, she’d like to normalise conversations about saving cash, regardless of income.

﻿”It’s just about the attitude,” she explains, adding that you don’t have to make it personal. You don’t have to reveal your own financial challenges. Just point to interest rates and grocery prices and alter plans to make them more affordable,” she says.

“You just feel overwhelmed and uninspired because so many times you feel like you are letting these people down by putting your own first,” she explains.

“Reframe it. Be like, ‘Oh my gosh, money’s so stressful at the moment, why don’t we just get a coffee and go for a walk instead of going out for brunch?’

“We’d be like, ‘Oh, of course, babe.’ We’re so apologetic of being in other people’s way, and that is to our financial detriment.”

And while suggesting coffee and a walk instead of brunch, sometimes you just need to skip the catch up altogether, according to Devine.

“Why do you have to catch up before Christmas?” she questions. “Why do we have to do that? I haven’t seen you in six months, seven months isn’t going to kill us either,” she says.

“Why ﻿are we forcing ourselves to go out for an expensive cocktail during the busiest time of the year? I say this all the time on the podcast. We can have everything, we just can’t have it all at once.

“You can go out for cocktails with all of your girlfriends, but maybe spread that over a longer period of time so it actually fits into our budget instead of finding that we spend $600 on going out and doing social activities in one month.”﻿

Devine is facing her own financial challenges in addition to general cost-of-living concerns and the pressure of end-of-year social gatherings. She and her husband are expecting their first child, due in March.﻿

Just don’t ask her how much they have spent on preparing for baby so far.﻿

“So I’m tracking everything, from Gaviscon (for heartburn) and Zooper Doopers that I guarantee I need,” she says.

“I’ve been trying to save money here and there, but also I’ve made some pretty expensive purchases, let’s be honest. But babies are bloody expensive.”

Although she and her husband are welcoming a child at a perfect time in their lives when they are able to afford it, and she is consulting with friends over what she actually has to buy new, and what she can purchase second-hand.

“I went to Baby Bunting and nearly ran away because it was so overwhelming,” she says. “I actually have a lot of nieces and nephews and their parents are super-stylish so my baby’s going to be dressed well.﻿ Basically everything will be a hand-me-down and to be honest, I love that.”

Devine is due on March 5 so has plenty of time to hunt for bargains.

“So I guess saving for baby stuff is challenging, saving in general is hard. It’s November, then it’s December. We’re winding down 2023. Now’s the time to review everything so that you get off on a really good foot for 2024.

“Don’t spend your leave time in January doing your budget. How about we create a little financial picture right now of what we want to do differently next year and review everything now?” she suggests.

“﻿If you’ve got a credit card, have you reviewed the fees on that recently? Is there a better option in the market? If you haven’t looked at who your electricity supplier is recently now’s the time to have a bit of a look at what that might look like and are there better options out there?”

And it’s not just about reassessing our budgets going forward. Devine also suggests looking for ways to save around your home.

Devine has recently partnered up with Brita to reduce how much she’s spending on bottled water, not to mention reducing waste.﻿

“﻿Especially now I’m pregnant, I feel like I’m thirsty 24/7,” she explains. “Every time I’d pass a convenience store, I’d always justify like a donut and stuff, but let’s not talk about that.

“So I’d buy a bottle of water, and then I’d half drink it and place it somewhere and forget it and get another one. So bottled water is obviously one of the things, so investing in the Brita stuff was good.

“Also a super fun fact,” she continues. “Because I am an investing maniac I sat down and calculated that if I had invested the $4,380.00 that I spend on bottled water and actually invested it for 40 years with an average rate of return at 13.20 per cent, (based on figures from the Australian share market since 1987) I could have have $5,319,898!”

That insane thought aside, Devine says there are plenty of other ways to save at home, including tracking your electricity usage and comparing your bill to the average in the area.﻿

“There are definitely going to be some areas that you can’t cut back in, but let’s be honest, life is expensive. I’m across what I’m spending and I’m happy with that. I love a coffee in the morning,” she says.

“I get up every morning, I love going for my coffee walk with my husband and my dog, it sets the tone for the day, I have a better day because of it and to me that investment makes sense. But somebody else might go, ‘holy moly that’s nearly four grand, have I got rocks in my head? I’m gonna cut that out, I’m gonna go back to the Moccona’.”

While she loves her coffee, you won’t find her working out at a gym, although some people value that time and are happy to continue that expense.

With other expenses such as subscription services, Devine suggests a “testing phase”.

“You know you have a lot of TV subscriptions,” she says. “How often are you actually watching it? Could you trial canceling it for a month?”

Other ways Devine sees Aussies making easy savings is eating out less, or introducing “meat-free Mondays”.

﻿”Can we cut back on our grocery costs in creative ways that you might not have thought of before. Like convincing your husband that a steak is not a good idea, but maybe you can save 20 bucks a week on your grocery bill by trying out a new vegetarian recipe.”

Victoria has recently released her latest book, Property with She’s on the Money, an informative guide on how to smash your property goals.