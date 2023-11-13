The cost-of-living crisis hits harder if you are a woman or a young person, survey finds

The NIESR predicted that interest rates would not go higher than today’s 5.25% base rate (Alamy/PA)

Women are feeling the cost-of-living pinch more than men, while older people are more comfortable than younger people, financially, a survey has found.

The poll by financial firm Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) also found that Irish savers would pay higher fees on their pensions if the money was invested in affordable housing, clean energy and other good causes.

The survey of 544 pension savers found that one in four (41pc of) women say further price increases will push them over the edge financially. That compares to 32pc of men.

The figure was 19pc for young people (aged 25 to 34). But almost half (46pc) of those aged 45 to 65 say they are managing okay in light of financial uncertainty.

The vast majority of people across Ireland (87pc) say they have less disposable income than they did last year, are just about managing or are struggling financially.

The LGIM survey found that 75pc of people would back investing in affordable rental homes and a similar number would invest in affordable homes for sale.

Younger people were the most likely to support investments in affordable rental homes, whether or not the investments have an impact on their final pension pots.

Almost three-quarters (74pc) of pension savers say they would pay higher fees for their pension if they were invested in renewable energy projects such as wind farms and solar parks.

Three in four of the 544 Irish people surveyed, all of whom have defined contribution (DC) retirement savings, said they would be willing to pay higher fees to back local job creation and around two in three (67pc) would pay more for pension investments in better roads.

Infrastructure investments are not as liquid — they can’t quickly be sold or exchanged for cash — as investments in equities or bonds.

But slightly fewer people in 2023 know where their pension is invested: 72pc are aware this year, compared to 78pc last year.

“With the introduction of auto-enrolment in Ireland on the horizon, it is positive to see that Irish pension savers are engaged and, on the whole, knowledgeable about what they are investing in,” said Richard Kelly, LGIM’s head of client business, Ireland.

“On the flipside, we need to acknowledge that young people across the country feel particularly challenged and that affordable housing is a key priority for them, which sends a clear message to the pensions industry. The onus is on us to demonstrate where we believe illiquid assets can play a meaningful role in aiming to deliver better overall member outcomes – and in the process, potentially unlocking the power of DC capital to invest in Ireland and beyond.”