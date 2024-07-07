The Cost of Internet Is Rising: Here’s How To Save on This Essential

Back when the internet first became popular, and the only option was dial-up — the service was more a luxury than an essential service. But those days are long gone. Now, internet access is a necessity — the point where many argue it should be free. Alas, Wi-Fi is not free. In fact, it’s expensive, and it’s only getting pricier. According to a U.S. News & World Report released last April, the average current cost of a U.S. internet bill is $89, compared to an average bill of $77 when the customer first signed up for internet service.

There has been momentum around lowering costs for the internet. The Biden administration rolled out the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), after landing $14.2 billion in funding for the initiative through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021. But this will only cater to people in poverty or in need of government support to get by. The ACP provides households with an income below 200% of the poverty line, or those in which someone was receiving a government benefit like SNAP or Medicaid.

So, what can the average person do to lower their internet bill? Here are some practical tips.

Compare Internet Service Providers in Your Area

Some cities don’t offer much of an array of internet service providers, but you should have at least a couple options. See how much each provider costs and opt for the most affordable plan.

Seek Out Promotions and Deals

Internet service providers desperately want your business. Sometimes they’ll roll out special deals or promotions to attract new clientele. If you don’t see something advertised, call up and ask about what they’re offering.

Opt For a Lower Internet Speed

Nobody wants slow internet, but if you’re on a particularly frugal budget or living paycheck to paycheck, switching to a lower internet speed can be the right choice as it will save you money. Choose a speed under 400 Mbps (megabits per second) — it won’t be lightning fast but you will still be able to communicate and download files.

Buy Your Own Modem and Router

Your internet service provider will offer you its gear, including a modem and router. Bypass this offer and buy your own equipment instead so that you’re only paying an upfront cost, rather than having this gear built into your monthly bill as a rental fee. A new DSL or cable modem and router can cost anywhere from $50-$350 each, or you can get a modem router combo for $300-$500. Otherwise, you’ll be paying an extra $120-$300 per year on your internet bill, according to SmartMove.

Threaten To Leave Your Current Internet Service Provider

Again, internet service providers want your business. Often when you call and say you’re switching to a more affordable service, they’ll lower your bill, at least temporarily.

Bundle Your Internet

Bundling your internet with a cellular plan from the same provider is a solid money-saving move. Plenty of major providers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Spectrum and Verizon offer internet bundles.

