The City of Ottawa’s guide to prepping your home for winter

Visit ottawa.ca/HydrantHero to request an electronic Hydrant Hero certificate. Students can request confirmation of community involvement hours by emailing hydrants@ottawa.ca and should be supervised by an adult.

Watch out for frozen pipes and covered vents

During winter in Ottawa, some properties may experience a frozen water service pipe that prevents water from reaching their internal plumbing. The City issues notice to properties that are known to be vulnerable to frozen water pipes. If a water service pipe freezes, crews will restore water to the affected property as quickly as possible. To help with this process, find the shut off valve outside your home and clear away the snow and ensure the shut off valve inside your home is free of obstructions. To report a frozen service pipe, call 3-1-1. For more information, visit ottawa.ca/FrozenServices.

It is also important to check the air vents around your home and keep them clear of snow. These vents allow gases to be exhausted from your home. If they are blocked, they could allow carbon monoxide to migrate into your home. As such, remember to test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly! For more fire safety tips and resources, visit the Fire Safety, Prevention and Education page on ottawa.ca.

Catch basins

Keeping your neighbourhood catch basins clear of snow and debris will help you and your community when temperatures warm up or when there is freezing rain. While the City does deploy staff to keep them clear, there are over 100,000 catch basins across town for them to attend to. You can visit the catch basin locator map to find ones in your area.