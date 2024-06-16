The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC





WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.58. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

