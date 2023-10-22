The Blue Jays have some interesting arbitration decisions to make this offseason
There is perhaps no more of an obvious non-tender candidate than Adam Cimber is. the 33-year-old entered the 2023 season fresh off of an impressive campaign in which he made an MLB-leading 77 appearances of 2.80 ERA-ball. The quirky sidearmer has long been a durable pitcher who can regularly pitch multiple days in a row without issues.
Then 2023 hit.
This past season will go down as one to forget for Cimber. He spent a ton of time on the injured list thanks to multiple different injuries and actually did not make a single big league appearance after June 18. The right-hander struggled mightily when prior to his injury concerns, posting a 7.40 ERA with an equally unimpressive 7.47 FIP and 58 ERA+. His strikeouts were way down, his walks were way up and he, like second-half Trevor Richards, allowed entirely too much hard contact.
MLBTR predicts a miniscule raise for Cimber in arbitration ($3.2M as opposed to the $3.15M he made in 2023), which will still have him making a small amount of money overall. It’s all up to the Blue Jays now, as they need to decide whether to take a three-million dollar gamble on him returning to his 2022 self.
Best case scenario, he is tendered a contract and gives the team 50~ more outings of solid ball. Worst case, he’s brought back and released if he continues to struggle once the 2024 regular season comes around.