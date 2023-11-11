Real Money, a free weekly newsletter giving expert tips on how to save, invest and make the most of your money, is sent every Sunday. You’re reading an excerpt −

Like basically all kids, I received pocket money from my parents each week in return for helping out around the house – my specific remit being the nightly feeding of the chickens, and occasionally hanging out the washing.

Both me and my sister’s weekly earnings were displayed on the fridge whiteboard, and paid to us as cold hard cash for us to do what we liked with.

Real Money kids saving money children Aresna Villanueva

At the ripe old age of 12 you can bet any thoughts about saving that money went completely out the window (or more accurately, to the discount video game bin at Video Ezy) and I think most other kids would be the same.

So it’s no surprise that parents often take matters into their own hands when it comes to putting some money aside for their kids, with 71 per cent of parents they try to save towards their children’s futures. This can be for a number of reasons but is often done to help kids onto the property ladder – surprise, surprise.

What’s the problem?

However, saving on behalf of your children isn’t the easiest thing in the world, especially if you want to get the most bang for your buck. Investing in the name of someone under the age of 18 can incur tax rates of a whopping 66 per cent for every dollar interest earned over $416 each financial year. In the case of shares, property and other assets, investing in your name and gifting them once they turn 18 can leave you with a hefty capital gains tax bill.

What you can do about it

If you’re thinking about the best way to put some money aside for your offspring, here are a few strategies:

Slap it in a savings account: There’s nothing wrong with the tried and true power of compounding interest. Grace Bacon, a financial planner at RSM Australia, says banks offer a range of high-interest savings accounts suitable for this strategy, with many giving “bonus” interest if you make regular deposits. This is suitable if you’re looking for a conservative option where your child won’t need access to the funds until they’re older. “This option does not give you capital growth and may not be viable in our current high inflation environment,” Bacon says.

Bond, insurance bond: In the 2007 Alvin and the Chipmunks film, there’s a scene where the chipmunks’ human dad buys them bonds as a Christmas present. This is obviously an awful gift for young children and chipmunks, but, according to financial advisor Paul Benson, makes quite a bit of financial sense. If you’re planning to put aside a more significant sum for your child, an insurance bond with them set as a beneficiary at age 21 or 25 isn’t a bad option. “These are tax paid investments, much like your super fund, so you don’t need to include them in your personal tax return,” he says.

Opt for ETFs: For smaller amounts or for parents keen on simpler investments, Benson says opening up an online trading account and investing in exchange-traded funds for your kids is an “easy and low-cost solution”. The parent with the lowest income should be the one to make the investment, as you will have to include the income on your tax return, and it will incur CGT when transferred or sold, but the amount will be minimal if it is not a large sum of money.

For smaller amounts or for parents keen on simpler investments, Benson says opening up an online trading account and investing in exchange-traded funds for your kids is an “easy and low-cost solution”. The parent with the lowest income should be the one to make the investment, as you will have to include the income on your tax return, and it will incur CGT when transferred or sold, but the amount will be minimal if it is not a large sum of money. Redraw your mortgage: Finally, a less common solution Bacon suggests is to establish a redraw account on your mortgage early on in your child’s life and make additional mortgage payments. You can then withdraw this additional amount later in life, and meanwhile the extra amount you pay sits against your home loan and reduces your overall interest expense.

Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers’ decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.