The best 0% APR credit cards for balance transfers

Carrying a balance on a credit card with a high APR can cost you hundreds (or thousands) of dollars in interest. A 0% balance transfer credit card could be the perfect route to escape high interest rates – or at least provide some much-needed breathing room.

The best 0% APR credit cards give you the benefit of paying no interest on a balance transfer for a set amount of time from account opening. We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that will ideally help you pay down your card balance over an extended period of time without having to worry about accruing even more interest.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card emerges as an impressive financial tool, especially for those seeking an all-in-one solution to manage their purchases and balance transfers.

Annual fee: $0

Intro offer: 0% APR for 18 months on balance transfers and purchases

Rewards: Unlimited 2% cash back

More details: Beyond its introductory 0% APR, the card has a balance transfer fee of 3%. This is relatively standard and should be factored into decisions about transferring balances to this card. The card also allows for a straightforward redemption of rewards, adding to its user-friendly appeal.

Why it’s good for balance transfers

What makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card a standout option is its generous 0% introductory APR offer, which extends for a substantial period of 18 months on both purchases and balance transfers. This feature is particularly beneficial for those planning significant purchases or looking to consolidate debts without accruing additional interest during this period

Additionally, the straightforward 3% balance transfer fee is competitive, making it a cost-effective option for transferring balances from other high-interest cards. The combination of these features makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card a top contender for anyone seeking a balance transfer card that offers both savings and simplicity.

The Discover it® Balance Transfer card is an exceptional choice for individuals prioritizing an extended introductory APR period for balance transfers, coupled with a unique cash-back match feature in the first year. This card stands out for its dual benefit of assisting with debt management through the 0% introductory APR offer and maximizing rewards on purchases.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: 0% APR for the first 15 months on balance transfers and purchases

Rewards:

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases in various categories that change each quarter, up to a quarterly maximum upon activation

Purchases exceeding the quarterly maximum in the 5% category, as well as all other purchases, will earn 1% cash back

More details: The card offers an introductory 0% APR for the first 15 months on balance transfers and purchases, accompanied by a balance transfer fee of 3%. This is quite competitive and allows for significant interest savings during the introductory period. The cash-back rewards program is dynamic, with the categories changing quarterly, offering a refreshing way to earn rewards.

Why it’s good for balance transfers

The Discover it® Balance Transfer card is an excellent option for balance transfers due to its significant 15-month 0% APR offer on such transactions. This introductory period provides a substantial window to pay off transferred balances without incurring additional interest, which is ideal for debt consolidation and management.

The 3% balance transfer fee is reasonable and standard, adding to the card’s appeal for those seeking to transfer from higher-rate cards. Additionally, the cash-back match in the first year acts as a bonus, effectively doubling the rewards earned on balance transfers and purchases, making this card not just a tool for debt management but also a rewarding experience for its users.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is particularly well-suited for individuals seeking one of the longest introductory APR periods available for both balance transfers and purchases. This card is a strong contender for those who need extended time to manage their existing debts or plan for large purchases without the burden of accumulating interest.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: 0% APR for 21 months on balance transfers and purchases

Rewards: No cash back or points system

More details: While the card doesn’t offer cash-back rewards, its primary appeal lies in the lengthy 0% APR period. It does, however, have a balance transfer fee of 5%, which is slightly higher than some other cards but may be justified by the extended interest-free period.

Why it’s good for balance transfers

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is an excellent choice for balance transfers primarily because of its extraordinarily long 0% APR offer of 21 months. This feature allows cardholders to transfer existing balances and enjoy a prolonged period without incurring interest, providing ample time for debt management and reduction.

The 5% balance transfer fee needs to be considered, but for many, the benefit of the extended interest-free period outweighs this cost. This card is particularly advantageous for those who anticipate needing more time to pay off their balances and want to avoid the rapid accumulation of interest charges.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is an ideal choice for those who value flexibility in rewards, desire , and appreciate the balance transfer incentive, all without an annual fee. This card offers a mix of generous rewards across various categories, making it a versatile option for everyday use.

Annual fee: $0

Intro offer: 0% APR for 15 months on balance transfers and purchases

Welcome bonus: Earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Balance transfer fee: $5 or 3%, whichever is greater

Rewards:

5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

3% on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services

3% on drugstore purchases

1.5% on all other purchases

Why it’s good for balance transfers

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card stands out for balance transfers due to its introductory 0% APR offer for 15 months. This feature provides a substantial period for cardholders to manage their transferred balances without accruing interest, making it a suitable choice for those looking to consolidate and pay down debt. The balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, is a standard rate in the industry.

Coupled with the card’s diverse rewards program and travel benefits, it becomes an appealing choice for users who want to combine the advantages of a balance transfer card with the perks of a rewards card. This combination makes the Chase Freedom Unlimited® a comprehensive option for those seeking both financial flexibility and reward benefits.

The Chase Freedom Flex card is an excellent choice for Chase Bank users seeking a versatile primary or secondary credit card. It combines the benefits of a balance transfer card with a robust , all without an annual fee. This card is especially suited for those who want to maximize their rewards across various spending categories.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome bonus: $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Intro offer: 0% APR for 15 months on balance transfers and purchases

Balance transfer fee: $5 or 3%, whichever is greater

Rewards:

5% on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (like gas stations, grocery stores & select online merchants)

5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

3% on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services

3% on drugstore purchases

1% on all other purchases

Why it’s good for balance transfers

The Chase Freedom Flex shines in the balance transfer category with its 0% APR offer for 15 months on both balance transfers and purchases. This introductory period is ideal for users who need time to manage and pay off their transferred balances without incurring additional interest. The balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, is a competitive rate in the market.

In addition to its balance transfer benefits, the card’s comprehensive rewards program, including high cash-back rates in rotating categories and on travel purchases, makes it a multifaceted option for those who want the dual benefits of managing their debts and earning significant rewards. The Chase Freedom Flex is particularly appealing for those who are already Chase customers and are looking to maximize their relationship with the bank through an additional banking product.

The Citi Double Cash® Card is a standout choice for users who prioritize high cash-back rewards for the long term, in addition to seeking balance transfer benefits. With no annual fee and a robust rewards program, this card is ideal for those looking to maximize their cash-back earnings beyond the initial balance transfer period.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening

Intro offer: 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers only

Balance transfer fee: 3%

Rewards: Earn 2% cash back on purchases: 1% when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

More details: This card stands out with no caps on cash-back earnings and no categories to track. Your rewards can be redeemed as a statement credit, direct deposit, or a check.

Why it’s good for balance transfers

The Citi Double Cash® Card is an excellent option for balance transfers because of its introductory 0% APR offer for the first 18 months on balance transfers. This extended period allows cardholders to manage their debts more effectively, providing ample time to pay off transferred balances without accruing interest. The balance transfer fee of 3% is a standard rate, offering a fair trade-off for the lengthy interest-free period. Beyond the balance transfer features, the card’s 2% cash-back reward structure on all purchases makes it an attractive option for long-term use.

Users benefit from consistent rewards accumulation without the need to track specific categories or worry about earning caps. This combination of balance transfer benefits and a strong rewards program makes the Citi Double Cash® Card particularly appealing to those looking for a comprehensive credit card solution.

The Citi Custom Cash® Card is an excellent option for those seeking a balance transfer credit card that also offers rewarding cash back, all without an annual fee. This card adapts to your spending habits, making it a flexible choice for various types of users.

Annual fee: $0

Intro offer: 0% APR for 15 months on balance transfers and purchases

Welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening

Balance transfer fee: $5 or 5%, whichever is greater

Rewards:

Earn 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to $500 spent

Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases

Why it’s good for balance transfers

The Citi Custom Cash® Card is particularly advantageous for balance transfers due to its 0% APR offer for the first 15 months on both balance transfers and purchases. This introductory period provides a significant window to manage and pay down transferred balances without the worry of accruing interest. While the balance transfer fee is slightly higher at $5 or 5%, whichever is greater, the benefits of the interest-free period can outweigh this cost for many users.

Additionally, the card’s unique rewards structure, which automatically adjusts to earn 5% cash back on your top spending category each billing cycle (up to $500 spent), adds significant value. This feature ensures that you maximize cash back in the categories where you spend the most, making it a smart choice for those who want a balance transfer card that continues to be rewarding in the long term. The combination of balance transfer benefits and dynamic cash-back rewards makes the Citi Custom Cash® Card a well-rounded option for cardholders.

The Citi Simplicity® Card is an ideal choice for those looking for one of the longest 0% APR introductory periods in the market, specifically for balance transfers, with a separate introductory period for purchases. This card is particularly appealing for its focus on simplicity and affordability, given its lack of an annual fee and straightforward terms.

Annual fee: $0

Intro offer: 0% APR for the first 21 months on balance transfers and 12 months on purchases

Welcome bonus: None

Balance transfer fee: $5 or 3%, whichever is greater

Rewards: No cash-back rewards

Why it’s good for balance transfers

The primary appeal of the Citi Simplicity® Card for balance transfers lies in its extended 0% APR offer, lasting an impressive 21 months. This length of time is one of the longest available, providing cardholders with a substantial period to manage and pay off transferred balances without accruing interest.

The 0% APR offer for 12 months on purchases also adds flexibility, allowing cardholders to make new purchases without immediate interest concerns. While the card does not offer cash-back rewards or a welcome bonus, its strength is in its simplicity and the potential for significant interest savings.

The balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, is a standard rate and should be considered when evaluating the overall benefit of transferring balances to this card. The Citi Simplicity® Card is particularly well-suited for those who prioritize a lengthy interest-free period for their balance transfer needs, offering a straightforward and cost-effective approach to managing debt.

Additional 0% APR credit cards for balance transfer to consider

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card

What makes a good balance transfer credit card?

At its most basic level, any credit card allowing a balance transfer is one that accomplished its task, but the best card offers will include at least some of the following benefits:

0% APR introductory offer

Given that the entire point of a balance transfer credit card is to offer you some breathing room from the high interest rates of typical credit cards, 0% APR is a given.

This intro APR period can range from card to card and seasonal specials have been known to pop up during certain points of the year. Your target offer should be between 6-21 months but the best are 18+ months.

Additional 0% APR on purchases

Many 0% APR balance transfer credit cards only offer no interest on the balance transferred from one card to the other. The 0% will not apply to any additional debt you tack on.

Before hitting “apply”, see if this situation applies to your card. You may be better off if you’re planning to use the credit card for other expenses apart from the balance transfer.

No annual fee

With the goal being to minimize and simplify debt, annual fees typically throw an unwanted wrench into the equation.

The best balance transfer credit cards (arguably the best credit cards on the market) offer no annual fees for their use.

Low balance transfer fee

The premium balance transfer credit cards will require a low or, on rare occasions, no fee on the amount you transfer over. This offers additional savings apart from the potential 0% interest rate.

Credit cards like Citi Double Cash® and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card provide a valuable opportunity to save money by offering a triple threat—no annual fee, low balance transfer fee, and a 0% introductory APR for a standard 12+ month period.

Long term value

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any issuer that lets you earn rewards on the amount you transfer in. For example, if you transfer $1,500 to a credit card that offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, that $1,500 does not count as a purchase. You won’t earn cash back on those funds.

But as for additional benefits after the fact, the best cards usually offer rewards on any purchases (gas stations, gift cards, large purchases, and drugstores) apart from balance transfers. These can include:

Cash back

Points

Miles

Statement credits

There are also additional benefits like airport lounge access, cell phone protection plans or subscription credits towards your favorite services. Another great perk to look for is credit monitoring where you can see your and how it’s impacted through one of the three credit bureaus (FICO, Experian or TransUnion).

Perks and benefits of balance transfer credit cards

0% APR incentive: Many balance transfer cards offer a 0% or low APR for an introductory period, allowing significant savings on interest.

Low-barrier debt consolidation : These cards enable the consolidation of multiple credit card balances into one, simplifying repayments.

Potential for positive credit score impact : Timely payments and lower credit utilization can help improve your credit score.

Temporary break from high interest rates: Beneficial for temporarily avoiding high interest rates on existing credit card debt.

Potential drawbacks of balance transfer credit cards

Annual and balance transfer fees : Most cards charge a fee for each balance transfer, typically 3-5% of the transferred amount.

High APR post-introductory period : Once the introductory period ends, the interest rates often jump significantly.

Good to excellent credit likely needed to qualify : Generally, these cards require a good to excellent credit score for approval.

Additional debt accumulation: The availability of additional credit can lead to further debt accumulation if spending is not controlled.

Who is a balance transfer best for?

Balance transfer credit cards are best suited for individuals who:

Have high interest credit card debt: Since the purpose of these types of credit cards are to escape the high interest and consolidate, those who are suffering in these areas will see the most positive impact.

Possess less than $10,000 in credit card debt: This is not a set rule but the point is its best for those who can realistically pay off the transferred balance during the low or zero-interest introductory period.

Have maintained a good credit score (670+) : The best cards in this category are typically more selective. Applicants with higher credit scores will benefit the most.

Are committed to financial discipline: Since debt accumulation can happen as more credit lines open, those who are financially disciplined will see the benefit in a card type like this.

How to choose the best 0% APR credit card for you

There is a wide range of 0% APR balance transfer credit card offers that update constantly with each credit card issuer — this means better rates, incentives, and bonuses. The bad news is that this scenario makes for a difficult decision when trying to compare and put in the application. Here are some key factors to consider and how to compare offers effectively:

APR duration

This is the length of time the introductory APR (usually 0%) will last. It’s important to know how long you won’t be paying interest. Typically, this period ranges from 6 to 18 months after account opening.

Balance transfer fees

Most balance transfer cards charge a fee (usually 3-5% of the transferred amount). Calculate this cost to see if the transfer makes financial sense.

Late fees and penalty APR

Be aware of the penalties for late payments. Some cards may impose a penalty APR, which can significantly increase your interest rate if you miss a monthly payment. A card with no penalty APR can be a safer choice if there’s a risk of missing a payment.

Credit score requirements

Different cards have varying credit score requirements. Ensure your credit score aligns with the requirements of the new credit card to increase your chances of approval.

Length of introductory period

Look for a balance transfer offer that provides ample time to pay off your debt without paying interest. Longer introductory periods are generally better.

Total costs (including fees)

Consider both the balance transfer fee and the potential for late fees. A lower transfer fee can be more important than a longer APR duration, especially if you plan to pay off the debt quickly.

Rewards programs

While not the primary focus in balance transfers, if you plan to use the new credit card for purchases, check if it offers a rewards program that aligns with your spending habits.

Credit score impact

Applying for a new card can affect your credit score. Choose a card that you have a good chance of being approved for based on your credit score.

Our methodology

In our endeavor to identify the best balance transfer credit cards, we follow a thorough and unbiased evaluation process, ensuring our recommendations are focused solely on benefiting our readers. Our analysis is independent, free from external financial influences, and credit card issuers do not influence our reviews. This ensures our editorial integrity and the trustworthiness of our advice, aimed at maximizing your financial gains.

Our methodology begins by pinpointing key factors critical for balance transfer cards: transfer fees, penalty APRs, the length of 0% APR introductory periods, and the card’s long-term value. Understanding that balance transfer cards are pivotal in managing debt and improving financial health, we aim to address various financial scenarios and needs.

We conducted an exhaustive comparison of multiple balance transfer cards, analyzing them across over 110 distinct data points. This comprehensive approach allows us to assess each card’s specific features and benefits in detail. Our evaluation covers the cost-effectiveness of transfer fees, the implications of penalty APRs, the advantages of the 0% APR introductory periods, and the overall long-term value of each card.

Our proprietary scoring system is instrumental in this process, enabling us to quantitatively and qualitatively analyze each card against these critical factors. The system ensures a balanced assessment, considering both immediate financial relief provided by the card and its potential benefits or drawbacks in the long run.

After scoring each card, we refined our choices to those that stand out in terms of offering exceptional value, minimal fees, and favorable terms for balance transfers. Our selection includes cards that not only meet but exceed industry standards, providing the best options for managing and reducing debt.

This continuous and dynamic review process ensures our recommendations remain current and genuinely advantageous, reflecting the latest offerings and changes in the credit card market. By following this comprehensive and impartial methodology, we aim to present our readers with a carefully curated list of the best balance transfer credit cards, empowering you to make informed financial decisions tailored to your debt management goals.

