The beauty of money

For many years, Warren Buffet, the multi-billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the richest men in the world, criticised jet ownership. In 1986, Buffet purchased his first used jet for $850,000. Three years after, he sold the plane and bought a newer model for $6.7m. He named it, “The Indefensible.” After riding on the sleek jet, Buffet prayed the prayer of St. Augustine: “Help me, Oh Lord, to become chaste – but not yet.” Many years after flying back and forth on the upgraded jet, Buffett requested that when he died, he should be buried in it. Power and affluence are sweet. Riches and wealth are pleasant and pleasurable. If anyone in spiritual authority over your life told you that money is not good, tell them it’s a lie from the pit of poverty, penury, puerility, and indigence. This week, I am discussing money and the godly use of it.

Money is a language everyone speaks in communicating our emotions and values to ourselves and to others. Money jump-starts the dead battery of any dream and throttles with ease the vehicle of life to its desired destination. It is a dream-driver and a skywalk that connects a man to his desired goals. Be not deceived; money is a matter that matters if you want your life to matter. Do you not know people with ideas and creativity screaming and struggling to be heard and seen on the global stage? Why are they not heard or seen? Why are their innovative ideas lying dormant in a casket of hopelessness? Look closely, money is missing in the equation. Money unscrews the nails on the casket of helplessness so that the destinies of men can jump out into life. Lofty ideas will be cemented in the cemetery of history if money refuses to keep your cuddly company. The lack of money has destroyed many homes. It has turned many dreams into nightmares. A lot of great visions have been dispersed into the thin air because of the dearth of money.

The world will question a wise man’s wisdom if he has no money. Family members will not be friendly if money is not your friend. Where is that man whose voice is relevant in family meetings without money? Church people will question the anointing of a pastor if he is always in lack and without money. A preacher with wealth people will follow. It is sweet to have money. It is a scary thought to be without it. Money is good and it is an indisputable universal language the world speaks. The sick need it. The healthy got sick because he probably did not have it. Pilots don’t fly an airplane, money does. Contractors don’t build houses; money is the hammer and nails. Visas don’t create access to nations of the world; money does. Ideas alone don’t build a nation or business; money is their weapon of mass construction. Love alone or a man’s imposing physicality will not make his wife happy, money will. If the wife verbalises otherwise, I declare that she is telling the truth, but not the whole truth. We get educated because money paved the way. We dispatch our children down the same path not because of the acquisition of knowledge alone, but because of money and the comfort and the security it brings.

Tell me what man all over the world can become president of a nation without money? Grammar does not make a man president of any nation. Money moves the minds of men and the media that make noise about your ideas and plans. Money rests a man’s fingers on the levers of power. If you have it, you are God’s creature with weight and worth. With money, people bow down to you and greater doors to make more money swing open. If you are a businessman with money, those who hate you are forced to pretend they love you. A man without money is not within the circle of the recognised and relevant. Men treat men without money like afflictions that must not arise the second time. Broke folks aren’t attractive. The world deals with them like a bunch of distracting creatures. In the unwritten laws of men, it is a criminal offence to be without money. Men without money are condemned before they are tried in the court of public opinions. Poverty makes a man cranky, irritated, and always on the edge. It drives sufferers craving for fights with the real and imagined.

To very many people across the globe, life is about money. People kill and kidnap to get it. Many have died in the process of trying to access cash. And many have been killed because others are trying to get it from them. Brothers kill brothers, fathers kill mothers, and servants have killed and buried their masters alive because of money. Enlistments in cults have soared in the Nigerian society because people’s hearts pant after money. Nigerian youths are on endemic rampage because they want easy money that gaming the system can bring. Old men who should be considered wise men with gray hair are not better in the crazy drive to get it. Politicians outnumber doctors in our society because the quickest way to make money in Nigeria is to enlist in the platoon of looters of public funds.

Enough said about money. Allow me to pause here and ask this question: Is the race of life all about money? No! Observed behaviours of some political and certain religious leaders in our world have revealed how the minds of men work. They believe everything rises and falls on cash money. It is why those who have a lot want some more at whatever cost. And those who have much aren’t satisfied with what they have until they dig up for much more. My friends, this life is not only about money. It is about reverence and appreciation to the One who gave you the wealth; and about lives you touch and positively change with the money you have. What really is the worth of wealth you boast of if it cannot positively change the lives of fellow human beings and impact people’s destinies? Without a doubt, money is good. But how do you deploy it? Do you splurge on vanity, or invest in humanity? Do you spread it around helping the helpless or do you bandy about oppressing the hopeless? Money well spent is money spent lifting up the oppressed and the repressed. Money well spent is money spent impacting lives. This is the beauty of money.

