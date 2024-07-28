The Basics and How To Get Started

There was a time years ago when the only people able to trade actively in the stock market were those working for large financial institutions, brokerages, and trading houses. The arrival of online trading, along with the instantaneous dissemination of news, has leveled the playing field. Easy-to-use trading apps and the 0% commissions of services like Robinhood and Charles Schwab have made it easier than ever for retail investors to trade.

Day trading can be lucrative, as long as you do it properly. However, it’s not just challenging for novices, but often a losing way for newer investors to trade. The only way to improve these odds is to learn the ins and outs of technical strategies and other crucial parts of the market.

So, what exactly is day trading, and how does it work?

Key Takeaways Day traders buy and sell stocks or other assets during the trading day to profit from the rapid fluctuations in prices.

Day trading employs various techniques and strategies to capitalize on these perceived market inefficiencies.

Day trading is often informed by technical analysis of price moves and requires a high degree of self-discipline and objectivity.

What Is Day Trading?

Day trading is a fast-paced form of investing in which individuals buy and sell securities within the same day. The goal is to profit from short-term price movements in stocks, options, futures, currencies, and other assets. Day traders typically combine strategies and forms of analyses, including the following:

Technical analysis : Focuses on past prices and trading patterns to predict coming trends.

: Focuses on past prices and trading patterns to predict coming trends. Momentum trading: Capitalizes on short-term trends and reversals to capture quick gains.

Unlike long-term investors, day traders are less concerned with the fundamental value of the securities and more focused on capturing immediate gains from market fluctuations.

How Does Day Trading Work

Day trading, a high-stakes approach to the financial markets, involves the rapid buying and selling of securities within a single trading day. This frenetic form of trading works by capitalizing on small price movements in highly liquid stocks or other financial instruments. Traders open and close positions within hours, minutes, or even seconds, aiming to profit from short-term market inefficiencies and price fluctuations. This differs markedly from traditional “buy and hold” investment strategies, as day traders rarely maintain overnight positions, closing out all trades before the market shutters. The table below highlights the major differences:

The typical day trader’s tool kit includes real-time market data feeds, sophisticated charting platforms, and high-speed internet connections. These tools enable traders to identify potential entry and exit points based on technical analysis, market sentiment, and breaking news. Many day traders specialize in specific sectors or trading strategies, such as momentum trading or scalping, to gain a competitive edge.

Managing risk plays a crucial role in day trading. Successful traders often adhere to strict rules about position sizing and employ stop-loss orders to limit potential losses. They typically set a maximum amount they’re willing to lose per trade—often no more than 1% to 2% of their trading capital—to ensure that a string of losses doesn’t deplete their entire account.

Most professional day traders work for large financial institutions, benefiting from sophisticated technology and significant resources. Individual day traders face steeper challenges, competing against these institutional players and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms that can execute trades in microseconds.

In practice, successful day trading demands intense focus, quick decision-making, and the ability to remain calm under pressure. Traders must constantly monitor multiple data streams, interpret complex market signals, and execute trades with precision timing. It’s a high-stress endeavor that blends elements of analysis, psychology, and rapid-fire action—a far cry from the passive nature of long-term investing strategies.

In the U.S., pattern day traders—those who execute four or more day trades within five business days—must maintain a minimum account balance of $25,000 and can only trade in margin accounts. These rules aim to protect inexperienced traders from too much risk.

The Attraction of Day Trading

The appeal of day trading lies in its potential for quick profits. However, it comes with severe risks and requires a significant understanding of the markets. Successful day traders do the following well:

Stay informed : Monitor market headlines, economic reports, and other factors influencing stock and other asset prices throughout the day.

: Monitor market headlines, economic reports, and other factors influencing stock and other asset prices throughout the day. Make quick decisions : Have the ability to make fast, informed decisions in a volatile market.

: Have the ability to make fast, informed decisions in a volatile market. Employ leverage: Use borrowed funds to amplify potential profits, which proportionately magnifies potential losses.

Because of these factors, day trading is not for inexperienced traders or those without the finances to absorb potential losses.

Relevant Regulations To Know

Understanding the regulatory environment around day trading is crucial. In the U.S., the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have specific rules for “pattern day traders.” These include the following:

Pattern day trader definition : Traders who execute four or more day trades within five business days.

: Traders who execute four or more day trades within five business days. Margin requirements: Pattern day traders must always have a cash balance of at least $25,000 in their brokerage account.

These regulations ensure that only those with enough resources and knowledge participate in this high-stakes activity.

The Basics of Day Trading

Day trading is most commonly found in stock and foreign exchange (forex) markets, where currencies are traded.

Day traders are attuned to events that cause short-term market moves. Trading based on the news is one popular technique. Scheduled announcements like releasing economic statistics, corporate earnings, or interest rate changes are subject to market expectations and market psychology. That is, markets react when those expectations are unmet or exceeded—usually with sudden, significant moves that can benefit day traders.

How To Start Day Trading

Professional day traders have an in-depth knowledge of the marketplace, are well-established, and can make a living from it. Here are the steps:

Learn a good deal about the market and how to use fundamental and technical analysis. Ensure you have enough capital to begin to meet regulations and, beyond that, so you’re never putting more on the line than you can afford to lose. Develop criteria for trading and stick with them.

Here are more details on these steps:

1. Gain Lots of Market Knowledge and Experience

Individuals who attempt to day trade without an understanding of market fundamentals often lose money. A working knowledge of technical analysis and chart reading is a good start. But without a deep understanding of the market and its unique risks, charts can be deceiving.

Do your due diligence and understand the particular ins and outs of the products you trade.

2. Make Sure You Have Enough Capital

Wise day traders use only risk capital that they can afford to lose. This protects them from financial ruin and helps eliminate emotion from their trading decisions.

A large amount of capital is often necessary to capitalize effectively on intraday price movements, which can be in pennies or fractions of a cent.

Adequate cash is required for day traders who intend to use leverage in margin accounts. Volatile market swings can trigger big margin calls on short notice.

3. Learn Trading Discipline

Many day traders end up losing money because they fail to make trades that meet their own criteria. As the saying goes, “Plan the trade and trade the plan.” Success is impossible without discipline.

To profit, day traders rely heavily on market volatility. A day trader may find a stock attractive if it moves a lot during the day. That could happen for different reasons, including an earnings report, investor sentiment, or even general economic or company news.

Day traders also like stocks that are highly liquid because that gives them the chance to change their position without altering the price of the stock. If a stock price moves higher, traders may take a buy position. If the price moves down, a trader may decide to sell short so they can profit when it falls.

Whatever technique a day trader uses, they’re usually looking to trade a stock that moves (a lot).

Who Makes a Living by Day Trading?

There are professional day traders who work alone and those who work for a larger institution.

Most day traders who trade for a living work for large players like hedge funds and the proprietary trading desks of banks and financial institutions. These traders have an advantage because they have access to resources such as direct lines to counterparties, a trading desk, large amounts of capital and leverage, and expensive analytical software.

These traders are typically looking for easy profits from arbitrage opportunities and news events. Their resources allow them to capitalize on these less risky day trades before individual traders can react.

Individual traders often manage other people’s money or simply trade with their own. Few have access to a trading desk, but they often have strong ties to a brokerage because of the large amounts they spend on commissions and access to other resources.

However, the limited scope of these resources prevents them from competing directly with institutional day traders. Instead, they are forced to take more risks. Individual traders typically day trade using technical analysis and swing trades—combined with some leverage—to generate adequate profits on small price movements in highly liquid stocks.

Tools of the Day Trader

Day trading demands access to some of the most complex financial services and instruments in the marketplace. Day traders typically require the following:

Access to a Trading Desk

This is usually reserved for traders who work for larger institutions or those who manage large amounts of money.

The trading or dealing desk provides these traders with instantaneous order execution, which is crucial. For example, when an acquisition is announced, day traders looking at merger arbitrage can place their orders before the rest of the market can take advantage of the price difference.

Financial Media Sources

News provides most of the opportunities. It’s imperative to be the first to know when something significant happens.

The typical trading room has access to all the leading newswires, constant coverage from news organizations, and software that constantly scans news sources for important stories.

Analytical Software

Trading software is an expensive necessity for most day traders. Those who rely on technical indicators or swing trades rely more on software than news. This software may be characterized by the following:

Automatic pattern recognition : This trading program identifies technical indicators like flags and channels or more complex ones like Elliott Wave patterns.

: This trading program identifies technical indicators like flags and channels or more complex ones like Elliott Wave patterns. Genetic and neural applications : These programs use neural networks and genetic algorithms to perfect trading systems and make predictions of future price movements more accurately.

: These programs use neural networks and genetic algorithms to perfect trading systems and make predictions of future price movements more accurately. Broker integration : Some of these applications even interface directly with the brokerage, allowing for instantaneous and even automatic execution of trades. This eliminates emotion from trading and improves execution times.

: Some of these applications even interface directly with the brokerage, allowing for instantaneous and even automatic execution of trades. This eliminates emotion from trading and improves execution times. Backtesting: This allows traders to look at how a particular strategy would have performed to predict more accurately how it will do in the future. Keep in mind that past performance is not always indicative of future results.

Combined, these tools can give traders an edge over the rest of the marketplace.

Day Trading Strategies

A trader needs to have an edge over the rest of the market. Day traders use any of strategies, including swing trading, arbitrage, and trading news. They refine these strategies until they produce consistent profits and limit their losses.

There are also some basic rules of day trading that are wise to follow: Pick your trading choices wisely. Plan your entry and exit points in advance and stick to the plan. Identify patterns in the trading activities of your choices in advance.

Day traders use many intraday strategies. These strategies include the following:

Scalping: This strategy focuses on making many small profits on temporary price changes that occur throughout the day. Arbitrage is a type of scalping that seeks to profit from correcting perceived mispricings in the market.

Range/swing trading: This strategy uses preset support and resistance levels in prices to determine the trader’s buy and sell decisions.

News-based trading: This strategy seizes trading prospects from the heightened volatility that occurs around news events or headlines as they come out. One type of news-based trading involves whether a merger or acquisition that has been announced will go through or not.

HFT: These strategies use sophisticated algorithms to exploit small or short-term market inefficiencies.